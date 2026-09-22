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Motorola Signature 27 launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and a 200MP periscope camera

Motorola just gave its flagship a 200MP zoom camera and a serious attitude

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Motorola Signature 27
Motorola

Motorola has launched the motorola signature 27, its latest ultra-premium smartphone, with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 platform, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera and a new focus on on-device AI.

The Signature 27 is the second generation of Motorola’s Signature family and introduces a new naming system that uses the final two digits of the upcoming year. Motorola is positioning the phone as its most advanced flagship yet, combining high-end performance with premium materials, photography and AI features.

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The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, which Motorola says brings improved on-device AI capabilities, gaming performance, camera processing and connectivity. A six-antenna system is also included to support faster downloads and cloud-based AI applications.

Motorola packs flagship performance and AI into the Signature 27

Keeping the new chipset running during demanding workloads is Motorola’s ArcticMesh cooling system. It combines diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal, copper mesh and a redesigned 3D vapour chamber. Motorola says the cooling system is 40% larger than the previous generation and is designed to manage heat during sustained AI use, gaming and video recording.

Motorola Signature 27
Motorola

AI is also central to the Signature 27. The phone integrates Google Gemini, including features that can help users move from prompts to actions across supported apps and services. Gemini Omni can turn prompts, photos or existing footage into videos, while Lyria can generate original music and soundtracks.

Motorola has also committed to seven OS upgrades and up to seven years of security updates, although the company notes that support can vary by market, network provider and model.

200MP zoom camera meets Bang & Olufsen audio

Photography is another major part of the Signature 27. The phone features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 main camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Motorola has also added its Video Enhancement Engine, which uses AI to analyse scenes and adjust colour tones during recording. The camera system combines this with 3.5-degree OIS hardware and Qualcomm image stabilisation for smoother handheld video.

Motorola Signature 27
Motorola

The Signature 27 is also Motorola’s first smartphone with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, following the companies’ multi-year partnership.

Design-wise, the phone uses an aluminium silhouette with contoured edges and a camera housing made from ceramic and brushed aluminium. It comes in PANTONE Coal Smoke with a Tactical Weave finish and PANTONE Capulet Green with a textile-inspired finish.

The Signature 27 therefore arrives as Motorola’s latest attempt to combine flagship silicon, AI, camera hardware and luxury-inspired design in one device. More specifications and market-specific details are expected to follow.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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