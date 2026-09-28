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Motorola’s Razr Flex could upend the wider foldable race by squeezing it into an even smaller frame

Smaller footprint, familiar flagship-adjacent specs, and a December launch are expected.

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Apple and Samsung just wrapped up their passport-size foldable launches for the year. Motorola, apparently, took one look and decided to make its version even smaller.

New leaks suggest Motorola’s wide foldable, internally called the “Razr Flex,” will be smaller than the iPhone Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 8 in nearly every dimension (via Android Headlines).

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Android Headlines

How small are we actually talking?

Unfolded, the Razr Wide Fold reportedly measures 110 by 149 mm, making it shorter and narrower than both the iPhone and Galaxy foldables. However, it could be a touch thicker at 5.8 mm. 

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At 215 grams, it could be lighter than the Duo (254 grams) but still heavier than the Fold 8 (201 grams). The inner screen lands at 6.92 inches with a 165Hz refresh rate, paired with a 4.97-inch outer display, which, yet again, is smaller than the recent short-and-wide foldables.

While the passport-style shape is still new territory for Motorola, it did quite well with the book-style foldable announced earlier this year, the Razr Fold. The decision to enter the wider foldable market, however, seems to be inspired, at least to me. 

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Android Headlines
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Android Headlines

What’s powering it?

Under the hood, expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (not the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 or even the regular Gen 6), a single 12GB/256GB configuration, and a roughly 5,000 mAh battery with possible 25W Qi2 charging. 

If Motorola includes native Qi2 wireless charging, that could be a clear advantage over the Fold 8. It will reportedly carry dual IP48 and IP49 ratings (iPhone Duo already gets IP68) and run Android 17 out of the box. The foldable might also feature dual 50MP cameras. 

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Android Headlines

With the purported Razr Flex, Motorola is reportedly aiming for a mid-December announcement, in Pantone-certified shades called Coriander and Dark Botanical Garden.

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Shikhar Mehrotra
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