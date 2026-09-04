Motorola’s wide foldable just leaked, and it could fix the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s biggest problem

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the company’s first wide foldable, became a sleeper hit that no one saw coming. It was quite obvious Samsung made the wide fold in a preemptive attempt to compete with the upcoming iPhone Ultra, but it struck gold. The phone is selling so well now that the company is facing severe component shortages.

It seems other companies have seen Fold 8’s success and are taking their own stab at making a wide foldable. According to a new report from Android Headlines, Motorola is working on a wide foldable phone, and we just got our first real look at it. An anonymous source shared exclusive sketches with the outlet, giving us a solid idea of the device’s design before Motorola has said a word.

Does this design fix the wobble problem?

The sketches point to a horizontal camera bar sitting at the top center of the phone’s back, a layout that mirrors what Xiaomi just did with its 18 Fold. Centering the cameras this way keeps the phone’s weight balanced once you set it down on a table.



The Galaxy Z Fold 8 stacks its two rear cameras vertically in the top left corner, and that off-center weight is exactly why the phone rocks on flat surfaces. A centered bar should spare Motorola’s foldable from that same wobble.

Zooming into the camera bar itself, the sketches reveal three separate cutouts, and one is clearly smaller than its neighbors. It’s tempting to assume all three house lenses, but that smaller opening might just be reserved for an LED flash or a sensor instead. Either way, Motorola appears locked into at least two rear cameras.

You also get two selfie cameras. Open the phone up, and the selfie camera sits tucked in the top right corner of the inner display. Close it, and the cover screen’s cutout shifts to dead center instead.

What else do we know about the phone?

Motorola also seems to be doing something unusual with the hinge area, described in the leak as an “easy-open profile.” Rather than a perfectly flat frame, the edges curve slightly, apparently to make unfolding the phone feel more natural. A couple of other terms pop up in the sketches too: “creaseless display” and “3D glass,” hinting at a smoother screen and a more premium build overall.

As for release timing, the source told Android Headlines that the phone is coming “in the coming months,” though an exact date and a name are still a mystery. We’ll be watching closely and will update you when we learn more.