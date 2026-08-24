Nokia just made the dumb phone I’d happily keep as my backup device

I don’t particularly want to replace my smartphone with a dumb phone for the digital detox movement. But keeping one buried in my backpack as more than just a backup sounds pretty smart to me. The new Nokia 300 Charge is almost purpose-built for that job.

HMD has equipped the feature phone with a removable 3,700mAh battery, the largest it has put into a Nokia feature phone so far, with a claimed standby time of more than 40 days and up to 37.9 hours of talk time. Better still, that oversized battery can charge other devices too.

Your dying smartphone can borrow its battery

The coolest part of the new dumb phone is the Powerbank Mode. HMD allows the Nokia 300 Charge to reverse-charge compatible phones, headphones, and other USB gadgets at up to 10W. The phone itself also charges at 10W over USB-C, and HMD says its multi-connector cable can work with USB-C, Micro USB, and USB-A devices.

There’s also a dedicated LED flashlight on top. HMD claims it is up to four times brighter than the flashlight on the Nokia 105 (2023). That combination of long standby time, a replaceable battery, reverse charging, and a proper torch makes far more sense to me than selling another feature phone entirely around “digital detox.”

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The rest of the specs are quite basic. You get a 2.4-inch QVGA display, QVGA rear camera, 4MB of RAM, 4MB of internal storage, support for microSD cards up to 32GB, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM slots, and HMD’s S30+ operating system. It weighs 138 grams, so it’s lightweight in more ways than one.

There’s one big catch

Unfortunately, the Nokia 300 Charge supports only 2G GSM on the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands. HMD’s specification sheet doesn’t list 4G connectivity. This severely limits its usefulness as a secondary phone in countries where 2G networks have already disappeared, including the US. HMD already sells newer Nokia feature phones with 4G, so I’d love to see this exact idea upgraded with LTE for more markets.