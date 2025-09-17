Nothing will expose just how much AI you’re using on your phone

Call it a sign of changing times, but it looks like AI usage history will soon become a real feature on our smartphones. Not long after social media apps became a part of our daily digital lives, companies started offering snooze, time limit, and screen time dashboards to keep an eye on our daily social media usage. Nothing wants to do the same for AI.

What’s the big picture?

The UK-based tech company announced the Nothing OS 4.0 update earlier today, offering a glimpse at the upcoming features. The most notable addition in the Android 16-based software is an AI usage dashboard.

Apparently, Nothing OS 4.0 will let users launch an AI analysis tool, and it will subsequently offer a percentage-wise breakdown of all the AI tools that were used on a particular day.

The AI usage dashboard will offer a weekly rundown, as well. The system appears to be focusing on the specific AI models that were used within apps, instead of listing the apps themselves.

How can it help?

Nothing says it aims at “keeping you informed, making AI behaviour transparent” with the new dashboard. This is the first tool of its kind we are seeing from a major consumer electronics label, and it seems Nothing will let users impose a quota of monthly AI usage, too.

It’s also a pretty bittersweet move. Earlier this week, OpenAI revealed some eye-opening statistics, noting that people exchange roughly 2.5 billion messages with ChatGPT each day for a variety of personal and work-related queries.

Experts, however, note that relying too much on AI tools is reducing our cognitive capabilities, or to put it bluntly, making us dumb. Nothing’s AI dashboard will, hopefully, let users make smarter decisions and let them limit their AI usage, as well.