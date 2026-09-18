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OnePlus 16 may go all out on cameras and battery life, just as US buyers lose access

OnePlus 16 leaks point to a 9,000mAh battery and bigger camera sensors.

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Person holding OnePlus 15.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 15 is currently our recommended daily-driver flagship in our guide to the best phones of 2026. Its massive 7,300mAh battery is one of the biggest reasons why. Digital Chat Station now claims the OnePlus 16 will push that capacity all the way to 9,000mAh. A new Chinese 3C certification for model PYB110, which the tipster identifies as the OnePlus 16, confirms support for up to 100W wired charging.

The 3C listing doesn’t show the battery capacity or wireless charging figure, so those two details remain leaks for now.

OnePlus is going even bigger on battery life

The jump from the OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh battery to 9,000mAh would add another 1,700mAh of capacity. The OnePlus 15 already delivers some of the best endurance we have seen from a flagship phone, as it can last close to three days for lighter users.

OnePlus PYB110 3c listing
Digital Chat Station

Digital Chat Station also claims the OnePlus 16 will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. The display is said to run at 165Hz across the interface and reach 185Hz in supported games. OnePlus has already confirmed upgraded versions of its gaming-focused Fengchi Gaming Kernel, Extreme High Refresh Rate, and Esports Triple Chip technologies for the phone.

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Digital Chat Station says the OnePlus 16 will use a 200MP main camera built around a 1/1.4-inch sensor. That would be a considerable jump from the OnePlus 15, which uses a 50MP main camera with a smaller 1/1.56-inch sensor. The periscope camera could also receive a substantial sensor upgrade. The OnePlus 15 uses a 50MP 1/2.76-inch sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, while the OnePlus 16 is tipped to use a much larger 1/1.95-inch 50MP sensor. A 50MP ultrawide is also expected.

Plus Key on OnePlus 15.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The battery upgrade won’t reach US buyers

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will no longer launch new products in North America and Europe. The OnePlus 16 therefore isn’t expected to receive an official US release.

The timing makes the situation sting a little more. US buyers can still get the OnePlus 15 and enjoy its already excellent 7,300mAh battery, but its successor could add substantially more capacity and the rumored improved cameras. There is always the import route if you want to try the device out, but it is not recommended since after-sales service for the model will likely not be available in the US. The phone is currently rumored to make its debut in China sometime in October.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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