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OnePlus’ latest gaming accessory is a tiny magnetic cooler. Shame the US may miss out

OnePlus also slapped a display on its new 10,000mAh power bank

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OnePlus Ice Card Mini
OnePlus

OnePlus has built its smartphone brand around powerful performance and big batteries. So the target audience is usually gamers and power users. Now, it’s building another accessory to keep phones cool. The company’s new Ice Card Mini magnetic cooler has appeared on OPPO’s official Chinese store ahead of its October 12 launch, and the entire thing measures just 70 x 53.4mm.

This makes it roughly 18g lighter and around 30% smaller in footprint than OnePlus’ previous Magnetic Ice Cooling Clip. Despite cutting down on its size and weight, the company has managed to pack a thermoelectric TEC cooling chip inside alongside an active air-cooling system aimed directly at the phone’s main heat-generating area.

It draws power from your phone

OnePlus Ice Card Mini 2
OnePlus

The OnePlus Ice Card Mini connects through USB-C and draws up to 5V at 0.7A, which means the phone can power the cooler. Considering how some of its phones have massive battery capacities, you likely don’t have to worry about your phone not lasting long enough. You can also connect an adapter or power bank instead. OnePlus claims a 10,000mAh power bank can keep it running in its highest setting for up to eight hours

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The quieter setting operates at around 25dB, while the higher mode reaches approximately 35dB. A 10N magnetic attachment holds it against compatible devices, and OnePlus includes a magnetic plate for phones without built-in magnets. OnePlus and OPPO devices can also link it with ColorOS X’s high-performance mode.

With OnePlus readying to unveil the OnePlus 16 with a 185Hz display, the gaming push here is very apparent. It is an accessory dedicated to long gaming sessions, ensuring that users get the best possible performance from their phones for longer gaming sessions.

One draws, the other powers

OnePlus 10,000mAh SUPERVOOC power bank
OnePlus

OnePlus is also bringing a new 10,000mAh SUPERVOOC power bank to the October 12 event. The company has confirmed 67W SUPERVOOC charging, while the new model also supports 45W USB Power Delivery. It is OnePlus’ first power bank with an integrated display, showing details including current charging power, battery health, and charging or discharging status.

A built-in braided cable doubles as a carrying strap, and the body gets a black-and-red finish that stays true to the brand’s colors. Pricing for both accessories remains unannounced. OnePlus will reveal the Ice Card Mini and the new power bank in full alongside the OnePlus 16.

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Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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