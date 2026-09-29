Opera’s Android browser now keeps you connected abroad with a built-in travel eSIM

Landing in a new country with no mobile data is a familiar travel headache, and Opera wants its Android browser to fix it. The company has added a built-in travel eSIM to Opera for Android and says it’s the first browser to do so.

Eligible users can claim 3GB of data for free, with no sign-up or payment details needed. Recently, Opera also made its free VPN more travel-friendly by letting it automatically switch on when you connect to public Wi-Fi.

How does Opera’s travel eSIM work?

An eSIM is a SIM card built into your phone and activated through software. Opera’s eSIM covers 47 destinations and gives data to your whole phone, not just the browser, so maps and messaging apps work without roaming fees. It connects to 5G where local networks support it. There’s no separate provider app or account either.

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To claim the free data, tap your profile icon in Opera, choose eSIM, and hit Claim. You can set it up at home on a stable connection before travelling, since the data only starts counting once you connect at your destination. You’ll need an eSIM-compatible, carrier-unlocked phone running Android 10 or newer. The plans are data-only, so your existing phone number remains unchanged.

The free 3GB lasts three days, but it can disappear fast on a longer trip. The free offer is currently limited to users in the US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, the UAE, Brazil, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Poland, though anyone can buy the eSIM.

Why could this make traveling abroad easier?

The biggest advantage is avoiding another app and account when you’re already offline. Opera lets you manage the eSIM inside the browser you already have.

The eSIM only needs to be installed once. Once it runs out, you can then top it up for different countries during the same trip. Paid plans offer 3GB, 5GB, or 10GB for 30 days, with 5G available where supported. Prices vary by destination and appear before you buy. Opera had nothing to share about an iOS version, so this stays an Android perk for now.