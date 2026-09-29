 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Opera’s Android browser now keeps you connected abroad with a built-in travel eSIM

Opera puts a travel eSIM inside its Android browser, with 3GB of free data.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
opera-esim-free-trial-android-browser
Opera

Landing in a new country with no mobile data is a familiar travel headache, and Opera wants its Android browser to fix it. The company has added a built-in travel eSIM to Opera for Android and says it’s the first browser to do so.

Eligible users can claim 3GB of data for free, with no sign-up or payment details needed. Recently, Opera also made its free VPN more travel-friendly by letting it automatically switch on when you connect to public Wi-Fi.

How does Opera’s travel eSIM work?

opera-travel-esim-free-data-offer
Opera

An eSIM is a SIM card built into your phone and activated through software. Opera’s eSIM covers 47 destinations and gives data to your whole phone, not just the browser, so maps and messaging apps work without roaming fees. It connects to 5G where local networks support it. There’s no separate provider app or account either.

Recommended Videos

To claim the free data, tap your profile icon in Opera, choose eSIM, and hit Claim. You can set it up at home on a stable connection before travelling, since the data only starts counting once you connect at your destination. You’ll need an eSIM-compatible, carrier-unlocked phone running Android 10 or newer. The plans are data-only, so your existing phone number remains unchanged.

The free 3GB lasts three days, but it can disappear fast on a longer trip. The free offer is currently limited to users in the US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, the UAE, Brazil, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Poland, though anyone can buy the eSIM.

Why could this make traveling abroad easier?

The biggest advantage is avoiding another app and account when you’re already offline. Opera lets you manage the eSIM inside the browser you already have.

The eSIM only needs to be installed once. Once it runs out, you can then top it up for different countries during the same trip. Paid plans offer 3GB, 5GB, or 10GB for 30 days, with 5G available where supported. Prices vary by destination and appear before you buy. Opera had nothing to share about an iOS version, so this stays an Android perk for now.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Samsung Galaxy S27 series could get more expensive especially if you want more storage
Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus Camera

Samsung's Galaxy S27 lineup may cost more next year, and larger storage could make the upgrade even pricier. According to Korean tipster yeux1122 (Lanzuk), Samsung is planning to raise prices across the entire lineup, with an even steeper jump for anyone eyeing extra storage.

Why a storage upgrade for the Galaxy S27 might cost you more than usual

Read more
WhatsApp gives parents more control over teen accounts, but chats stay private
Parents can manage teen groups, Status, Channels, privacy settings, and Meta AI access.
WhatsApp on iPhone

WhatsApp is the latest platform that is strengthening its parental control rules as regulators across the globe impose stringent safety measures on communication and social media platforms. The Meta-owned instant messaging app, which is used by billions of users across the globe, is introducing parental controls for teen users.

Parents get more control over groups, Status, and Meta AI

Read more
DoorDash will soon let you order food by text without opening the app
DoorDash wants to make ordering dinner as easy as sending a text message.
doordash-text-to-order-feature

DoorDash is giving you a new way to order food without opening its app. You will soon be able to text DoorDash what you want and let its AI handle the search and checkout.

The feature is launching in beta for users in the US through Apple Messages on iPhone. You will need to join a waitlist before you can try it. It builds on the Ask DoorDash assistant, which launched earlier this year.

Read more