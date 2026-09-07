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Oppo confirms the Find X10 series is coming this month with dual and triple 200MP camera setups

The Find X10 lineup is shaping up to be one of Oppo's most ambitious yet, packing huge camera upgrades co-developed with Hasselblad.

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Oppo Find X9 Ultra's massive rear camera module
Digital Trends

Oppo is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship lineup. Following weeks of leaks detailing the Find X10 series, an Oppo executive has now formally confirmed on Weibo that the devices will debut in September 2026. The official teaser not only solidifies the release window but also validates several rumors about the company’s aggressive hardware strategy, highlighting massive camera upgrades co-developed with Hasselblad.

Impressive sensor upgrades across the lineup

The centerpiece of Oppo’s announcement is the “Hasselblad Ultra HD Original Camera” system, which aims to deliver impressive details, better color reproduction, and more realistic lighting and shadows. The post confirms that the high-end Find X10 Pro Max will feature the world’s first triple 200MP lens cluster, validating recent leaks that the top model will equip 200MP sensors across its primary, telephoto, and ultrawide cameras.

Oppo Find X10 series teaser
Oppo/Weibo

Oppo has also confirmed that the base Find X10 will pack a dual 200MP camera setup, offering pro-grade pixel density on the primary and telephoto cameras. Previous leaks indicate that the standard model could pair its dual 200MP setup with a massive 8,000mAh battery, a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, and a custom 100MP square selfie camera. With official confirmation now cementing a September 2026 launch, Oppo appears set to challenge standard flagship expectations across the board.

Advanced color science and natural lighting

Alongside raw pixel count, Oppo highlights its second-generation Danxia color reproduction lens and a new LUMO native light-and-shadow engine. The custom Danxia lens uses 24 sampling channels and 15EV dynamic accuracy to capture true ambient light, while the LUMO engine reconstructs realistic color, accurate skin tones, and natural light across complex environments.

Oppo Find X10 teaser design close up
Oppo/Weibo

Oppo also shared an image that offers a glimpse of the Find X10 Pro Max’s camera module design. It features a square camera island with rounded corners, which houses three lenses. The back panel appears to sport a sleek, matte finish, flanked by smooth metallic side rails that highlight its premium design.

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While the teaser offers a clear look into Oppo’s hardware ambitions, the company is holding back full specifications for now. Closing out the post, the executive noted that there is far more to unpack regarding the triple and dual 200MP sensor implementations, full-featured photo and video capabilities, and additional features packed into the base model. Oppo plans to share more information starting this week, laying the groundwork for a full reveal later this month.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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