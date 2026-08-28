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Do you need three 200-megapixel cameras on your phone? Oppo thinks you’ll like it

A new leak suggests the upcoming flagship could pack 200MP sensors across its primary, telephoto, and ultrawide cameras.

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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Back
Digital Trends

The megapixel race shows no signs of slowing down. After Oppo and Vivo both packed two 200MP cameras on their latest Ultra flagships, Oppo now appears ready to push the hardware envelope even further. According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the company may equip the upcoming Find X10 Pro Max with three 200MP sensors across its primary, telephoto, and ultrawide cameras. If true, that could make Oppo the first smartphone maker to bring that kind of pixel density to an ultrawide shooter.

What a 200MP ultrawide camera could deliver

By putting a 200MP sensor behind an ultrawide lens, Oppo could unlock practical advantages beyond high-resolution landscape shots. The massive pixel count will allow for aggressive pixel binning, which could dramatically improve light sensitivity and result in cleaner macro shots and less noise in low-light scenarios.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Digital Chat Station leak
Digital Chat Station/Weibo

Video capture could see improvements as well. Electronic image stabilization systems rely on cropping into a wider frame to offset camera shake, and a 200MP canvas would provide more headroom for stabilization algorithms without sacrificing detail.

A massively upgraded flagship package

Digital Chat Station has also claimed that the Find X10 Pro Max’s main camera may use Samsung’s new ISOCELL HPC sensor. That module relies on Samsung’s DeepPix tech, which is designed to maximize dynamic range and keep noise under control.

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The latest report builds on a string of Find X10 leaks seen over the last few months. Earlier reports suggested Oppo is also testing a custom 1/2.5-inch 100MP square-format front camera for the lineup. Under the hood, the series is expected to pack a massive 8,000mAh battery, MediaTek’s upcoming 2nm Dimensity 9600 chip, and MagSafe-style magnetic wireless charging.

Oppo will likely unveil the Find X10 Pro Max in the coming months alongside the rest of the Find X10 series. If the leak holds up, it will be fascinating to see whether a triple 200MP array delivers real image quality gains or simply inflates file sizes.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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