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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max thinks you need not one, but three 200-megapixel cameras for good clicks

Oppo’s new flagship packs three 200MP cameras, an 8,000mAh battery, and a 2nm chip

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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max in white color
Oppo

Flagship camera phones rarely hold back, but the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max has taken that idea to an absurd level. It has debuted in China with three 200-megapixel cameras on the back, covering the main, ultrawide, and telephoto duties.

Hasselblad is once again involved in the imaging system, and Oppo has also added a separate color sensor for more accurate color reproduction.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max launched in China
Oppo

Three 200MP cameras are doing the heavy lifting

The 200MP main camera uses a 1/1.3-inch sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS. The ultrawide gets a 1/1.56-inch sensor, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 124-degree field of view. Another 1/1.56-inch sensor sits behind the 200MP telephoto, offering 3x optical zoom, OIS, and 10cm macro shooting. For some perspective, Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP 5x telephoto, and 10MP 3x telephoto.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Hasselblad teleconverter kit
Oppo

Video recording reaches 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps, while a 50MP autofocus camera handles selfies. Oppo also sells an optional Hasselblad teleconverter kit for people who really want to lean into the whole camera-phone thing.

The spec sheet stays excessive everywhere else

The phone uses MediaTek’s cutting-edge 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, which was launched just last month. The chip is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The 6.78-inch flat OLED runs at 2772 x 1272 with an adaptive 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, plus 144Hz support in select games.

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Oppo / Digital Trends
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Oppo / Digital Trends

Of course, this ridiculous flagship also comes with an absurdly large 8,000mAh battery backed by 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Chinese pricing starts at 6,799 yuan ($1,015) for 12GB/256GB and reaches 8,999 yuan ($1,344) for the 16GB/1TB model. Unfortunately, the phone won’t be launching in the U.S. market, and it is currently unclear if the company has any plans to unleash this monstrous device in other regions across the globe, such as Europe and Middle Eastern markets.

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Oppo has also launched the regular Find X10 and the cheaper Find X10 E in China. The Find X10 still goes pretty heavy on cameras, pairing a 200MP main camera with a 200MP telephoto, while the Find X10 E tones things down with a trio of 50MP rear cameras. The standard model also gets an 8,000mAh battery, while the Find X10 E uses a smaller 7,025mAh cell and sits as the more affordable entry point into the lineup.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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