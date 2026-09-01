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Oppo’s next base flagship could make the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 look seriously underpowered

Oppo's standard Find X10 could pack two 200MP cameras, an 8,000mAh battery, and an impressive display.

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OPPO Find X9 Ultra Camera Module
Varun Mirchandani / Digital Trends

Oppo has spent the last few release cycles taking its Ultra flagships to a whole new level. Devices like the Find X9 Ultra have proven that rivals like Apple and Samsung just aren’t doing enough. But while its Ultra line usually gets the spotlight for pushing extreme hardware boundaries, a new leak suggests Oppo is about to turn its standard, entry-level flagship into an absolute monster. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming vanilla Find X10 may be the most overpowered base flagship we’ve seen so far.

Two 200MP sensors on an entry-level flagship

The Find X9 Ultra was one of the first smartphones to feature a dual 200MP camera system. Recent leaks suggest Oppo might kick things up a notch with the upcoming Find X10 Pro Max and include three 200MP sensors, making it the first phone to feature a 200MP ultrawide camera. While the Pro Max model is said to push the envelope for flagship smartphone cameras, Digital Chat Station says the standard Find X10 won’t be left behind.

Oppo Find X10 leak Digital Chat Station
Digital Chat Station/Weibo

The device will reportedly feature two 200MP sensors, including a 1/1.4-inch main sensor and a 1/1.56-inch sensor for the periscope telephoto camera. Offering two 200MP sensors on a base flagship is practically unheard of, but Oppo likely won’t stop at the rear cameras. Earlier reports indicate the company is also testing a 100MP front camera for the Find X10 line. If these leaks hold, Oppo’s entry-level flagship will offer imaging hardware that makes base models from Apple and Samsung look like budget devices.

A battery that puts rival flagships to shame

Improved camera hardware is only half the story. Digital Chat Station claims that the standard Find X10 could also pack a massive 8,000mAh battery, along with a 6.59-inch 1.5K display with BT.2020 color space support.

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Packing an 8,000mAh battery into a compact 6.59-inch frame would mark a massive step up for everyday endurance. Paired with a dual 200MP camera system and an impressive display, it could make the standard Find X10 the most stacked entry flagship of the year.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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