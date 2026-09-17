Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra could finally bring more realism to photos

For a while, the Galaxy S27 Ultra camera rumors were looking pretty exciting. Samsung was reportedly considering dropping the aging 3x telephoto camera, while another leak suggested the company was testing a much larger 1/1.9-inch sensor paired with 4x optical zoom as a replacement for the existing 5x periscope camera.

That second possibility now appears doubtful. Ice Universe recently dismissed the 4x claim and says the Galaxy S27 Ultra will retain a 5x periscope camera with a 1/2.52-inch sensor.

Don’t believe that source, which has a long history of spreading false information.



The Galaxy S27 Ultra will, of course, continue to use a 1/2.52-inch sensor for its 5x periscope telephoto camera.



The recent claim that Samsung will “drop the 5x telephoto and switch to a… — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) September 14, 2026

The camera outlook may not be quite as disappointing as that sounds, though. A new leak from WalleGalaxy claims Samsung has reworked the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s image-processing pipeline, particularly how the phone handles colors in photos.

Samsung may be changing the look of Galaxy photos

According to WalleGalaxy, Samsung wants photos from the Galaxy S27 Ultra to look warmer and more natural than those from the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which the tipster describes as leaning slightly cooler. The leaker specifically points to changes in photo processing and says Samsung has made broader alterations to the image pipeline. How much of a difference that will make is impossible to judge without actual camera samples, but a change in color tuning could be noticeable even if some of the underlying camera hardware stays familiar.

For the video source, it is unclear whether it will function, but Samsung has altered the entire image pipeline this time—particularly color processing for photos. — Walle (@WalleGalaxy) September 15, 2026

Video recording may get some attention too. WalleGalaxy claims Samsung is updating both its Log format and APV, or Advanced Professional Video, recording system to capture a wider dynamic range than the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Resolution and frame-rate options reportedly remain unchanged at up to 4K at 120 fps and 8K at 30 fps. Samsung already supports APV and Log recording on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. APV is designed for high-quality professional recording, while its Log option preserves more image information for color grading in post-production.

The selfie camera could change too

Image processing may not be the only camera upgrade Samsung has planned. A previous report suggests the Galaxy S27 Ultra, along with the rumored S27 Pro model, could finally move away from the 12MP selfie camera Samsung has used for several generations. Both phones are rumored to get a new 16MP front camera, potentially using a square sensor similar to Apple’s recent iPhones.

In a follow-up exchange, WalleGalaxy said Samsung finalized the camera hardware for the Galaxy S27 Ultra and Pro this month, with suppliers already producing components. If accurate, major hardware changes are unlikely from here. Samsung announced the Galaxy S26 Ultra on February 25, 2026, so the next generation could still be around five months away. Samsung will likely spend much of that time getting its supply chain ready for mass production.