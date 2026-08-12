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Pixel 11 finally makes voice typing understand how people actually talk

Rambler cleans up filler words and messy speech before you hit send

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Pixel 11’s new voice typing feature is called Rambler, and Google built it around the way people actually speak. Gemini Intelligence can clean up dictation even when you use filler words and format your thoughts into clearer text before you send it.

Rambler works through Gboard across the Pixel 11 series. Instead of carefully constructing every sentence before you tap the microphone, you can speak naturally, read over what Gemini produces, and send it. It sounds like a small change, but anyone who regularly fixes messy voice transcripts will probably understand the appeal immediately.

How the new dictation works

Traditional dictation puts most of the editing work back on you. Pixel 11 adds an AI layer that can recognize verbal clutter and tidy up the resulting text before it lands in your message.

Adult, Female, Person
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Google specifically highlights filler words such as “um,” but the broader goal is to make spoken thoughts easier to read without requiring you to dictate like you’re reading from a script. You still get to review the result before sending anything, which is probably for the best.

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Google warns that results can vary, so Gemini isn’t removing the need to proofread. It’s simply trying to make that proofreading job shorter.

Why this feels different from normal dictation

The voice-to-text upgrade also sits alongside broader writing assistance on the Pixel 11 series. Gemini can understand what’s already on your screen and adapt replies to your writing style, helping you draft or polish a message.

That gives voice typing a more useful role than simply turning sound into words. Dictation gets your thoughts onto the screen, while Gemini Intelligence can help turn them into something closer to the message you intended to send.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Google

Who gets the smarter voice typing

Google says the new Gboard capabilities will initially be available in select countries and languages. Availability can vary, and higher usage of some Gemini Intelligence features may require a subscription.

Those caveats are worth checking before buying a Pixel 11 specifically for the feature. If it’s available where you live, though, this is exactly the sort of AI upgrade that could quietly save time every day. Just give the finished message one last read before hitting send. The Pixel 11 series goes on sale August 20, so we won’t have to wait long to see how well Rambler handles real-world dictation.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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