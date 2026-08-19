Pixel 11 just got more expensive, but Google may have found a way to stop the bleeding

Google just pushed the prices higher for the entire Pixel 11 lineup. The hikes weren’t surprising at all, especially considering the rising component costs and the ongoing RAMmageddon. But a new report hints that we might soon see a solution to all of this.

According to Nikkei Asia, Google plans to stop producing all Pixel devices in China starting in 2027, shifting manufacturing toward India and Vietnam. The reported move covers Pixel phones, watches, and wireless earbuds as Google continues reducing its reliance on Chinese manufacturing. As always, there’s no guarantee Google will pass any resulting savings along to buyers. Though reducing its exposure to China at a time of volatile trade policy and spiralling component costs could give the company more flexibility when it comes time to price future Pixels.

Did Google just get serious about leaving China?

Google already has Pixel manufacturing infrastructure in India, while Reuters reported in January that the company was moving development and manufacturing of its high-end Pixel phones to Vietnam during 2026. This move apparently included the Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold families, while development of the cheaper A-series remained in China at the time.

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The newer Nikkei report claims that Google has told suppliers that all Pixel production will leave China in 2027, with successful development and production of premium Pixels in Vietnam giving it confidence to make the transition. India is also becoming increasingly important, as Google and its manufacturing partners are looking to expand Pixel production in the region as well.

A cheaper Pixel would be very welcome right now

Google’s new Pixel 11 starts at $899, $100 above the Pixel 10’s $799 launch price. Google also doubled the base storage from 128GB to 256GB, which softens the blow, while rising memory costs have been putting pressure on smartphone prices across the industry.

So simply moving production doesn’t magically erase those pressures. Building and validating new manufacturing lines carries costs of its own, and PhoneArena reasonably points out that stable prices may be a more realistic outcome than an outright reduction. Another aspect to consider is the tariff situation.

After watching the Pixel’s entry price climb from $799 to $899 this generation, I’m perfectly happy if Google’s grand manufacturing reshuffle manages to keep the pricing stable. Just keep the Pixel 12 from becoming a $999 phone.