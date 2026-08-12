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Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10 series: Do Google’s new phones offer enough for an upgrade?

I compared the Pixel 11 series to the Pixel 10, and here's what you should know before buying

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Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
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Google’s Pixel 11 family is here, and on paper, it fixes several things I wanted to see improved from the Pixel 10 generation. Tensor G6 promises a meaningful performance bump on all four models, while Google has upgraded cameras throughout the lineup, along with faster charging, and the Pro models get brighter and tougher displays. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold also undergoes much-needed design refinements.

These are some solid improvements for an annual update to Google’s flagship lineup. But whether they justify replacing a Pixel 10 you bought a year ago is a different question. Having covered and used enough annual smartphone refreshes over the years, here’s who should actually make the upgrade.

Google Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10

SpecificationPixel 10Pixel 11
US launch price$799, 128GB$899, 256GB
256GB launch price$899$899
Display6.3-inch OLED, 60-120Hz6.3-inch OLED, 60-120Hz
Peak brightness3,000 nits3,000 nits
ProcessorTensor G5Tensor G6
Security chipTitan M2Titan M3
RAM12GB12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB256GB, 512GB
Battery4,970mAh4,985mAh
Wired chargingUp to 55% in about 30 minutesUp to 55% in about 30 minutes
Wireless chargingQi2, up to 15WQi2.2, up to 25W
Main camera48MPNew, larger 48MP sensor
Telephoto10.8MP, 5x optical10.8MP, 5x optical
Maximum zoom20x Super Res Zoom30x Super Zoom
Weight204g197g

The key changes

One of the biggest hardware upgrades is the camera. The Pixel 11 gets a new, larger 48MP main sensor that Google says is 56% more light-sensitive. The existing 5x telephoto now stretches from 20x to 30x zoom as well. Those should be useful improvements for low-light photography and subjects that sit beyond the optical zoom range.

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We are also seeing a claimed 25% faster web browsing, 15% quicker app launches, and 50% more TPU compute. On-device AI workloads can run up to 3.5 times faster while consuming up to 3.5 times less energy, according to Google’s internal testing.

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Those numbers need independent testing before I treat them as real-world gains, though Tensor performance has been an area where Pixel phones could use improvement. The other useful change is charging. Wired speed essentially stays put, while Pixelsnap moves from 15W Qi2 to 25W Qi2.2. The Pixel 11 is also seven grams lighter.

Does an upgrade make sense?

Pixel 11 in all colors on gradient background
Google

Coming from a Pixel 10? This is not a worthy upgrade. We found the Pixel 10 to be an excellent $800 flagship with a strong balance of cameras, software, battery life, and everyday usability. Nothing about the Pixel 11 suddenly makes the 2025 base flagship obsolete.

A Pixel 8 owner has a more persuasive reason to consider it. There are plenty of gains like the Tensor G6, a dedicated 5x telephoto on the standard model, Pixelsnap, and more software refinements.

Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL vs Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL

SpecificationPixel 10 ProPixel 11 ProPixel 10 Pro XLPixel 11 Pro XL
US launch price$999, 128GB$1,099, 256GB$1,199, 256GB$1,299, 256GB
256GB launch price$1,099$1,099$1,199$1,299
Display6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz6.8-inch LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz6.8-inch LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz
Peak brightness3,300 nits3,600 nits3,300 nits3,600 nits
ProcessorTensor G5Tensor G6Tensor G5Tensor G6
Security chipTitan M2Titan M3Titan M2Titan M3
RAM16GB12GB at 256GB; 16GB at 512GB/1TB16GB12GB at 256GB; 16GB at 512GB/1TB
Battery4,870mAh4,850mAh5,200mAh5,115mAh
Wireless chargingUp to 15WUp to 25WUp to 25WUp to 25W
Main camera50MPNew 50MP sensor50MPNew 50MP sensor
Telephoto48MP, 5xRedesigned 48MP, 5x48MP, 5xRedesigned 48MP, 5x
Maximum zoom100x Pro Zoom120x Pro Zoom100x Pro Zoom120x Pro Zoom
Weight207g204g232g226g

The key changes

Google brought some decent updates to the Pro models as well. Google has replaced the main sensor and redesigned the 48MP telephoto around a larger sensor that it says captures 30% more light. Portrait Mode now works at 5x, Pro Zoom reaches 120x, and Google claims Night Sight can capture images up to 4.5 times faster.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Google

The displays rise from 3,300 to 3,600 nits and receive a new coating that Google says provides more than twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation. Oddly enough, the 256GB Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL have 12GB of RAM, down from 16GB across the Pixel 10 Pro lineup. Buying 512GB or 1TB restores 16GB. Battery capacities have also fallen slightly to 4,850mAh and 5,115mAh.

A big new addition is the introduction of HiLight, a rear-facing light system designed to surface notifications and alerts without requiring you to wake the display. It is a small addition compared with the new telephoto hardware, but it fits Google’s broader approach this year: using hardware and software together rather than simply chasing another specification.

Pixel 11 Pro XL in all colors on gradient background
Google

Does an upgrade make sense?

Pixel 10 Pro owners have even less reason to rush. In our Pixel 10 Pro review, the device was an excellent flagship, with Tensor G5 performance being one of its more obvious weaknesses. The Pixel 10 Pro XL had similar performance but felt more balanced thanks to its excellent display, cameras, faster charging, and overall polish.

Pixel 11 Pro HiLight
Google

Tensor G6 and the new cameras may tempt someone who shoots constantly, especially in low light or at long zoom ranges. But these aren’t massive changes that warrant an immediate upgrade. Pixel 8 Pro owners get a much larger collection of improvements at once and sit closer to the point where I would seriously consider spending the money.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold

SpecificationPixel 10 Pro FoldPixel 11 Pro Fold
US launch price$1,799, 256GB$1,899, 256GB
Cover display6.4-inch OLED, 60-120Hz6.5-inch OLED, 1-120Hz
Inner display8.0-inch OLED, 1-120Hz8.0-inch OLED, 1-120Hz
Peak brightness3,000 nits3,600 nits
ProcessorTensor G5Tensor G6
Security chipTitan M2Titan M3
RAM16GB16GB
Battery5,015mAh4,806mAh
Wireless chargingQi2, up to 15WQi2.2, up to 25W
Main camera48MPNew 48MP sensor
Maximum zoom20x30x
Folded thickness10.8mm10.1mm
Unfolded thickness5.2mm5.0mm
Weight258g239g
Dust/water resistanceIP68IP68
HingeGearless hingeRedesigned gearless hinge
DurabilityGorilla Glass Victus 2 outer displayCeramic outer cover glass, revised hinge, thicker inner glass; Google claims 3x greater durability

The key changes

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While the foldable space isn’t particularly crowded, foldable Pixels never really caught my attention. But the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is Google’s closest attempt at matching the competition–at least in terms of design. Google has shaved 19 grams from the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and reduced folded thickness from 10.8mm to 10.1mm. I recently talked about how the thickness after a certain point isn’t particularly bothersome if it’s a trade-off for large batteries.

But the Pixel 11 Pro Fold trimming down that weight is essential in making it feel more natural to use as a daily driver. Durability is also another area that received significant attention. Google redesigned the gearless hinge with a larger bend radius, added thicker inner-display glass, and switched the outer display to ceramic cover glass.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold in hand
Google

Wireless charging rises from 15W to 25W, and the camera receives a new 48MP main sensor with zoom increasing to 30x. Battery capacity, however, falls noticeably from 5,015mAh to 4,806mAh. It remains to be seen whether there is an actual hit on overall endurance.

Does an upgrade make sense?

Obsidian Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Google

Even here, I would keep the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for another year. The lighter chassis is the upgrade most likely to change everyday use. Spending another $1,899 after twelve months remains difficult to justify when the Pixel 10 Pro Fold already brought IP68 protection, a gearless hinge, Qi2, and Tensor G5. Someone coming from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a more interesting decision, particularly if weight and durability have been sticking points.

Pixel 11 has clever new software, but there’s a catch

Google is leaning heavily into camera software this year. Creator Suite adds tools such as social-media framing guides, project organization, speech enhancements, and a built-in teleprompter directly inside the camera experience. Magic Capture can simultaneously collect video and still moments, while Camera Looks gives users more control over how images are processed.

Pixel 11 series sign to text featured
Google DeepMind

Some of these additions can be handy for creators, but they’re not really a reason alone to replace a thousand-dollar phone. Google has a long history of bringing newer Pixel capabilities to older devices through Feature Drops, and Creator Suite is only confirmed as Pixel 11-exclusive for now. Unless Google explicitly says a feature requires Tensor G6 or other new hardware, I would treat software exclusivity cautiously.

Discounted Pixel 10 or a Pixel 11 with trade-in?

The Pixel 11 starts $100 higher than the Pixel 10 did, while also doubling its starting storage from 128GB to 256GB. Compare equivalent 256GB configurations, and both cost $899 at launch. The same logic applies to the Pixel 11 Pro: its $1,099 256GB price matches what Google charged for a 256GB Pixel 10 Pro. Only the Pro XL and Fold receive genuine $100 increases at the same starting storage.

Pixel 11 Pro in hand
Google

But the discounts make things more fun. We’ve already seen aggressive Pixel 10-series sales, including the Pixel 10 Pro XL falling to $949 earlier this year. Once the Pixel 10 generation gets substantially cheaper, it becomes a great deal in its own right.

But Google swings back with Pixel 11 launch trade-ins. Current US values include $500 for a Pixel 10, $600 for a Pixel 10 Pro, $700 for a Pixel 10 Pro XL, and as much as $1,000 for a Pixel 10 Pro Fold, depending on the Pixel 11 variant being purchased. If a discounted Pixel 10 saves me several hundred dollars, I would buy the older phone.

Where I’d start upgrading

Google has built a stronger Pixel lineup this year. The important improvements are concentrated in key areas like photography, performance, and charging. But Pixel 10 owners simply haven’t had enough time for those changes to feel worthwhile. Even the Pixel 9 generation remains young enough that I would need a specific reason, such as the new camera hardware, to justify replacing it.

My cutoff is the Pixel 8 lineup. Those phones still receive software updates, so nobody needs to upgrade urgently. Three generations of camera development, Tensor improvements, Pixelsnap, and Google’s expanding software suite finally create a substantial enough jump to make the Pixel 11 family worth serious consideration.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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