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Pixel 11’s Gemini-powered Proactive Assistance may be headed to the Pixel 10

The Gemini-powered feature can surface useful information from apps, notifications, and what’s on screen before you ask.

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Rear shell of Google Pixel 10 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Google may already be testing one of the Pixel 11’s new AI features on last year’s hardware. YouTube channel In Depth Tech Reviews found Proactive Assistance on a Pixel 10 Pro XL after installing Android 17 QPR2 Beta 5.

Google currently lists the feature as exclusive to the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold in supported markets.

Google Pixel 11 Proactive Assistance suggestion
Google

What can Proactive Assistance do?

Proactive Assistance surfaces useful information without waiting for a direct Gemini prompt. Google says it can use information from the screen, notifications, location, and apps that users choose to connect. Google’s examples include pulling up flight details during a conversation, suggesting a restaurant reservation, saving an event to Calendar, opening a location in Maps, or surfacing membership information in Google Wallet.

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Proactive Assistance also does not rely entirely on the phone’s hardware for processing. The data is handled in private spaces both on-device and in the cloud, which could make it easier to bring the feature to older Pixels.

The Pixel 10 version is not ready yet

In Depth Tech Reviews found the Proactive Assistance settings page and controls for deciding which apps can contribute information. No actual suggestions appeared during testing, though, so the feature may still be incomplete on the Pixel 10.

Google’s support documentation has not changed either. Proactive Assistance is still officially limited to the Pixel 11 family. All that said, the feature could arrive on the Pixel 10 series in December, when the stable Android 17 QPR2 update releases.

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Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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