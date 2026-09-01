POCO F9 Pro first impressions: a flagship that feels increasingly serious

I have been using the POCO F9 Pro for three days now, which is just about enough time to get past the excitement of unboxing a new phone and start noticing the little things. It is also nowhere near enough time to call this a full review, especially when POCO has packed this phone with enough hardware to keep me busy for several more days.

The F9 Pro is clearly built around performance. It comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series, a dedicated VisionBoost D8 chipset, an 185Hz display, a 6,330mAh battery, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and a camera system led by a 200MP primary sensor.

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But after three days, it is not the processor or the 200MP camera that I find myself noticing most. It is the combination of the design and display. The F9 Pro feels considerably more polished than the stereotypical image of a performance-focused phone, and its screen is one of those components that quietly makes almost everything else feel better. Additionally, in my defence, this will be the first Poco flagship I will be looking at after a long time, and safe to say, I am astounded.

I still have plenty of testing left to do, particularly around gaming, cameras and battery life. But here is where my first impressions stand.

The white version looks surprisingly understated

I am using the White version of the POCO F9 Pro, and I think this is probably the most understated finish in the lineup. That may sound slightly strange to say about a POCO phone, but the white rear panel gives it a clean, almost minimalist appearance. The white colour looks a bit more classy, in my brutally honest opinion.

The F9 Pro has a glass back and metal middle frame, with a 1.7mm micro-curved frame that blends into the rear panel. POCO has also added a precision-cut CD pattern to the back, which creates a subtle liquid-metal-like sheen when the light catches it.

The camera module is prominent, but POCO has kept the platform relatively slim at 2.5mm. It doesn’t completely disappear, of course – smartphone camera bumps have apparently decided they are here for the long term – but it doesn’t dominate the back of the phone either. Also, the Sound by BOSE design on the camera island is noticeable but no lights like you get on the F9 Ultra.

After three days, I also appreciate the way the phone sits in my hand. At 206g and 8.79mm, it is not a lightweight phone, but the micro-curved frame makes it feel comfortable enough during longer periods of use.

The Aurora Green version is undoubtedly the attention-grabber because of its glow-in-the-dark rear panel, but such is life, and I have the white colour. Honestly, I actually prefer the restraint of the White model. It looks premium without constantly reminding me that it wants to be a gaming phone.

There is also an IP68 rating, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and NFC, which are the sort of everyday features that become more important once the initial novelty of the phone wears off.

The display is the feature I notice most

The F9 Pro’s 6.59-inch 185Hz POCO HyperRGB AMOLED display is probably my favourite part of the phone so far. The obvious headline is the 185Hz refresh rate. And yes, it makes scrolling feel ridiculously smooth. Moving through webpages, scrolling through social media, or simply navigating the interface has a level of fluidity that I notice even when I am not actively looking for it.

This is important because a high refresh rate can sometimes feel like a specification designed specifically for a product page. Here, I can actually appreciate it during normal use. The panel has a 2510 × 1156 resolution, and POCO’s HyperRGB technology uses the full red, green, and blue subpixel structure to deliver what the company describes as visuals comparable to a 2K display while using less power.

After three days, I am also impressed by the general quality of the screen. Colours look punchy without making the display feel excessively cartoonish, text is sharp, and videos have the sort of contrast I expect from a modern AMOLED panel. The UI feels fluid and buttery, and I will be putting it through the paces to see if the 185Hz refresh rate is actually worth the money, or if it’s another feature to just list on a fact sheet.

The specifications are fairly serious too. The display supports 12-bit colour with 68 billion colours, DCI-P3, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, DC dimming and Wet Touch Display 2.0. It can reach up to 4,500 nits across a 25% display area and 10,000 nits across a 1% area, while typical brightness is rated at 850 nits and HBM brightness at 2,200 nits.

I am particularly keen to spend more time testing the display outdoors and with HDR content before making a final judgement. The headline brightness figures are impressive, but what matters to me is how readable and enjoyable the screen remains in actual everyday situations.

POCO has also introduced Xiaomi Vision Care on the F9 Pro, with TÜV Rheinland certifications covering low blue light, flicker-free operation, circadian-friendly use and intelligent eye care. There is also a 1-nit minimum brightness for darker environments.

That should make the phone more comfortable during long reading sessions or late-night scrolling. Whether I actually notice a meaningful difference after extended use is something I will be paying attention to during the full review.

The performance hardware is where things get serious

Underneath that display is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series, built on a 3nm process. It has two Prime cores clocked at up to 4.6GHz and six Performance cores reaching up to 3.62GHz, paired with LPDDR5X 9600Mbps RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The V series is the same as the standard 8 Elite Gen 5 but gets a lower-clocked GPU – hence lower costs. Was that a good decision considering the F9 Pro costs up to USD 1,000? We will find that out as well.

The interesting part is that POCO has paired it with the VisionBoost D8 dedicated graphics chipset. The company says this allows Smart Frame Rate, Super Resolution, and Game HDR to work together, while the WildBoost Engine is designed to maintain stable performance during demanding gaming sessions. I do not give performance and thermal efficiency reviews in the first week of usage, considering the power management system still takes up to a week to sync with my usage.

The phone supports up to 185FPS gaming in selected titles, alongside up to 480Hz touch sampling and 4,800Hz instant touch sampling. However, that is a claim I will have to check during my full review.

I haven’t yet spent enough time gaming to tell you whether all of these numbers translate into a meaningful advantage. That’s going to be one of the biggest parts of my testing over the coming days. I want to run longer gaming sessions, look at frame-rate stability, monitor heat, and see how the 3D IceLoop cooling system handles sustained loads.

Three days is enough to know that the F9 Pro is fast. It isn’t enough to know how good it is when I stop being polite to it.

The 6,330mAh battery needs a proper workout

The F9 Pro packs a 6,330mAh battery, which should provide plenty of headroom for a phone with this kind of hardware. It supports 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge, as well as 27W wired and 22.5W wireless reverse charging.

POCO claims that 100W wired charging can take the phone to 50% in 19 minutes, while 50W wireless charging can reach 50% in 35 minutes under its specified test conditions. I will be testing those claims myself, but more importantly, I want to see what the battery looks like after a genuinely busy day: lots of camera use, social media, navigation, video, calls and some gaming.

The combination of a 6,330mAh cell and relatively compact 6.59-inch display could make battery life one of the F9 Pro’s biggest strengths. But that is a conclusion I am going to reserve until I have put it through a few more demanding days.

The cameras are another area I am not ready to judge yet

The camera hardware is certainly interesting. There is a 200MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP 2.5x floating telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide. The telephoto can focus as close as 10cm, which gives it some flexibility beyond conventional zoom photography. There is also a 32MP front camera.

The 200MP sensor is designed to provide additional detail and give me more flexibility to crop and reframe images. POCO has also added Live cinematography, which can create automated focal transitions while recording in 4K. I don’t think that is enough to make a proper assessment yet. I want to test the primary camera in different lighting conditions, see how useful the 2.5x telephoto is, examine close-up shots, test the ultrawide, and spend more time with video.

That will come in the full review.

Three days in, the F9 Pro has made a good first impression

The most interesting thing about the POCO F9 Pro after three days is that I haven’t found myself thinking of it purely as a gaming phone.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series, VisionBoost D8 and 185Hz display clearly make performance a major part of its identity. But the glass-and-metal construction, clean White finish, sharp AMOLED panel, large battery and more versatile camera system give it a much broader appeal.

For me, the display is currently the standout. The 185Hz refresh rate makes everyday interactions feel exceptionally fluid, while the 1.5K HyperRGB AMOLED panel brings the sort of quality I want when watching videos, reading and browsing.

But the real test starts now.

Over the coming days, I will be pushing the phone much harder: longer gaming sessions to test the Snapdragon chipset and cooling, sustained performance and thermals, detailed camera testing across different lighting conditions, battery endurance and charging tests, and more time with HyperOS 3 and the phone’s audio experience, thanks to Bose.

So, three days in, I am impressed. The POCO F9 Pro has the hardware to make a serious case for itself, and the design and display have already made a stronger impression on me than I expected. The question now is whether the rest of the phone can maintain that momentum once I stop giving it the easy first-impressions treatment and start properly putting it through its paces.