 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Poco F9 series is loaded with a Bose-tuned subwoofer, 5x zoom, and humongous batteries

The F9 Ultra also gets a 200MP main camera and 185Hz display, while the F9 Pro brings much of the same flagship hardware for less

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
POCO F9 Ultra Rear
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

Poco started out by making phones that delivered flagship-level performance without flagship-level prices. The new Poco F9 Ultra and F9 Pro show just how much that formula has changed, with both phones now sitting firmly in premium territory.

Poco has launched the two phones for global markets, including Europe, but neither is officially coming to the U.S. That is unfortunate because the F9 Ultra in particular has some hardware that is unusual even among expensive Android flagships.

Recommended Videos

The Poco F9 Ultra uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the F9 Pro gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series. Both pair their processors with a separate VisionBoost D8 chip that handles features such as AI Super Resolution and frame interpolation, allowing supported games to reach up to 185fps.

Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
POCO F9 Ultra in Red Poco
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
POCO F9 Ultra in Black Poco

The Ultra gets an enormous battery and a built-in subwoofer

The F9 Ultra has a 6.9-inch 185Hz AMOLED display, while the F9 Pro shrinks that slightly to 6.59 inches without sacrificing the refresh rate. Both use Poco’s HyperRGB panel technology and support a claimed 4,500 nits of peak brightness across larger screen areas.

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Poco

The company has added a little personality to the designs as well. The F9 Ultra gets a dynamic light on the back for incoming calls, notifications, games, and music, while the Aurora Green F9 Pro has a full-panel luminous back that glows after exposure to light.

Battery capacity is where the Ultra really stands out. It packs an 8,050mAh silicon-carbon battery, the largest Poco has ever put in an F-series phone, while the Pro gets a still substantial 6,330mAh cell. Both support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Poco has also continued its partnership with Bose. The F9 Ultra goes further with an independent subwoofer alongside its stereo speakers, creating a 2.1-channel audio setup. The Pro gets Bose-tuned symmetrical stereo speakers instead.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
POCO
Light, Electronics, Mobile Phone
POCO

Poco is taking cameras more seriously too

Both phones feature Poco’s first 200MP main camera with OIS, reportedly using a 1/1.56-inch sensor, along with a 32MP selfie camera. The F9 Ultra adds a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto with a 1/2.75-inch sensor and a 50MP ultrawide with a 1/2.88-inch sensor. The F9 Pro instead gets a 50MP 2.5x floating telephoto, also reportedly measuring 1/2.75 inches, which can focus from as close as 10cm, alongside an 8MP ultrawide.

European pricing starts at €899.9 for the F9 Pro, with an early-bird price of €739.9. The F9 Ultra starts at €1,099.9, dropping to €829.9 during the early-bird period. Higher configurations reach 512GB on the Pro and 1TB on the Ultra.

The catch for U.S. buyers is that Poco still does not officially sell its flagship phones in the country. That means anyone tempted by the F9 Ultra’s 8,050mAh battery, 5x camera, or built-in subwoofer would have to go through the hassle of importing one.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
I forgot phones could still surprise me until I tried one with a subwoofer
Forget the monster specs — I want to talk about the POCO F9 Ultra’s subwoofer
POCO F9 Ultra Featured

A few nights ago, I was at a party trying to recommend a song to someone. Normally, I'd have to either send it to someone later on or fight someone to pair it with the Bluetooth speaker. But I had the POCO F9 Ultra with me, so I tried doing something I generally loathe on any phone and played that song on its speakers. I was actually surprised by how it cut through the noise.

Despite the less-than-ideal situation around us, the F9 Ultra stayed loud and, more importantly, clear enough that the person beside me could properly hear what I was trying to show them. That is when I realized I'm more interested in this one aspect of the device than in its other flagship features. POCO has given the phone two symmetrical 1115D stereo speakers and an independent 1620 subwoofer (which previously took dedicated attachments), creating what it calls a 2.1-channel audio system tuned by Bose. There are Dynamic and Balanced sound profiles as well, with the former emphasizing fuller bass and the latter targeting cleaner vocals and overall balance.

Read more
POCO F9 Pro first impressions: a flagship that feels increasingly serious
I like where the POCO F9 Pro is going, but I’m not ready to call it a winner, YET.
Poco F9 Pro

I have been using the POCO F9 Pro for three days now, which is just about enough time to get past the excitement of unboxing a new phone and start noticing the little things. It is also nowhere near enough time to call this a full review, especially when POCO has packed this phone with enough hardware to keep me busy for several more days.

The F9 Pro is clearly built around performance. It comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series, a dedicated VisionBoost D8 chipset, an 185Hz display, a 6,330mAh battery, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and a camera system led by a 200MP primary sensor.

Read more
The Galaxy Z Fold 8’s success is reportedly creating a major supply headache for Samsung
Samsung is reportedly struggling to secure enough display driver chips to keep up with unexpectedly strong demand for its new passport-style foldable.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable smartphone

Samsung's gamble on a new form factor appears to be paying off faster than its supply chain can handle. Consumer demand for the passport-style Galaxy Z Fold 8 has reportedly shattered internal expectations, to the point that the company is facing a severe component bottleneck.

The one part slowing down production

Read more