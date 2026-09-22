Qualcomm’s new flagship chips go big on 5GHz speeds, agentic AI, and, of course, gaming

Qualcomm has unveiled the chips that will sit inside the next wave of flagship Android phones, and just like last year, one flagship Snapdragon wasn’t enough. The company is introducing Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 alongside the even higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Qualcomm’s new Extreme chip includes everything found on the regular 8 Elite Gen 6, then adds even more powerful AI, graphics, video, and system-level capabilities on top.

5GHz has officially reached smartphones

At the center of the new platform is Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU. The new generation reaches up to 5.0GHz on its Prime cores, with Performance cores reaching 4.0GHz and 16MB of Oryon Flex Cache. Qualcomm calls it the world’s first 5GHz mobile CPU. A few years ago, hitting 3GHz was big news for mobile chips, and now we’re nearing clock speeds matching desktop processors.

Still, it’s not all about just raw horsepower, with AI also being a big focus. The reworked Hexagon NPU introduces a new Element Accelerator and is designed to let agents understand personal context across devices, anticipate what you need, and adapt over time. One of the features that take advantage of the upgrades is the new “zero prompt” photo editing capabilities. Extreme pushes that further with support for 30-billion-plus-parameter Mixture of Experts models and 50% more shared NPU memory.

The Extreme chip shines in gaming

One of the things that sets the Extreme apart from the standard variant is the GPU. Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 adds AI-dedicated Adreno matrix cores, 18MB of High Performance Memory, and Adreno Neural Fusion for AI-driven super resolution and frame generation. Qualcomm claims Neural Fusion can reduce power use by 40% in its internal Dragon Alley demo while maintaining high frame rates and image quality.

Even the camera hardware is just as impressive. The Extreme platform supports 8K video at 60fps and 4K slow motion at 240fps, with Qualcomm claiming four times the video throughput. It also adds APV support for higher-end video workflows. Both chips also use Qualcomm’s X105 5G Modem-RF and FastConnect 8800 platform, with Qualcomm already describing the modem as paving the way toward 6G.

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