Quick Share AirDrop compatibility could soon arrive on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8

Google’s AirDrop-compatible Quick Share feature may finally be reaching some older Pixel devices that were left out of the initial rollout.

As spotted by Android Authority, Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 users have started receiving notifications saying they can now share files with Apple devices through AirDrop. Similar support has also been spotted on the Pixel Tablet, which has so far been absent from Google’s official compatibility list.

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The development is especially interesting for the regular Pixel 8. Google previously extended direct AirDrop compatibility down to the Pixel 8a, leaving the older Pixel 7 series and the more expensive Pixel 8 waiting.

How it works on older Pixel devices

If support is fully enabled, the process should work the same way it does on newer Android phones. Pixel users can open Quick Share, select a file, and send it directly to a nearby iPhone, iPad, or Mac as long as AirDrop is set to “Everyone for 10 Minutes.”

The system also works in reverse, allowing Apple devices to send files directly to supported Android phones. Google first introduced Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop on the Pixel 10 series in November 2025 before gradually expanding it to more Pixel, Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, Honor, and OnePlus devices.

The rollout may still be in progress

There is no confirmation from Google yet that the Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel Tablet have officially joined the compatibility list. Some users who received the notification also report that file sharing still does not work, suggesting the feature may be rolling out gradually or depend on another software update to become functional.

Older Android devices already have another way to exchange files with iPhones through Google’s Quick Share QR code system. Direct AirDrop compatibility is still the cleaner option, and these sightings suggest Google may finally be extending it further down the Pixel lineup.