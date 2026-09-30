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Refer a friend to a Pixel phone and you could earn up to $500 in Google Store credit

Your friends get 10% off a Pixel, while you can pocket $50 in Google Store credit for each referral.

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Google Pixel 11 Pro Review Featured 3
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

Google launched the Pixel 11 last month, and if you have been convincing friends to ditch their old phones, you can now get rewarded for it. Google has brought back its Pixel Referral Program with a fresh coat of paint on the US Google Store.

The idea is simple. You share a referral code with a friend, they save money on a new Pixel phone, and you earn Google Store credit. Everybody wins.

How does the Pixel referral program work?

When someone uses your code during checkout, they get 10% off a Pixel phone on the US Google Store. The discount applies to the most expensive Pixel phone in their cart, and it can be stacked with other offers. However, it won’t work during peak sales periods like Black Friday or new product launches.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Review Featured 2
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

The offer is valid until November 4, which gives your friends plenty of time to grab a new Pixel before the holiday shopping rush begins. Each code works only once and becomes invalid as soon as it is applied at checkout.

What do you get for referring a friend?

For every successful referral, you will receive $50 in Google Store credit. Don’t expect it right away, though. Google waits until your friend’s return period is over, so the credit arrives about 30 days after their purchase.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Rear
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

You can generate up to 10 referral codes, which means you can earn as much as $500 in credit. You can spend it on any product on the Google Store, but keep in mind that it expires after one year.

How can you start sharing your code?

Head over to store.google.com/referrals and tap the Copy code button, or enter your friend’s email address to send it directly. You can track everything from the Pixel Referral Rewards page in your Account Hub, including your earned and pending credit, the codes you have shared, and how much each one has earned.

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If you were planning to recommend the Pixel 11 anyway, there’s no reason not to get paid for it. Just make sure your friends check out before November 4.

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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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