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Samsung could be testing massive batteries for the Galaxy S27 Ultra

The Galaxy S27 Ultra could finally escape Samsung’s 5,000mAh rut

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung was already rumored to be preparing a larger battery for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while leaked CAD renders point to one of the biggest design changes the Ultra has seen in years, led by a massive new camera plateau.

A new leak now gives us a better idea of just how far Samsung may be willing to go with the battery. Leaker Kro claims the company is currently testing five prototypes, with capacities ranging from 5,700mAh to as much as 6,000mAh. If the final phone lands toward the upper end, it would mark a much more meaningful jump over the 5,000mAh batteries Samsung has used for several generations.

Silicon-carbon could help Samsung reach 6,000mAh

Previous leaks had already pointed to a Galaxy S27 Ultra battery around 5,700mAh, while Samsung is also believed to be exploring silicon-carbon technology for its next generation of phones.

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Samsung recently introduced silicon-carbon batteries on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, where the technology allows more energy to be packed into a similar amount of physical space. Samsung has not confirmed that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will use the same chemistry, but a capacity approaching 6,000mAh would certainly make the possibility more interesting.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Leak
Samsung Galaxy S27 Leak OnLeaks x Android Headlines

Even 6,000mAh would still leave Samsung behind some Chinese flagships, which have pushed silicon-carbon batteries beyond 7,000mAh. Kro’s leak suggests Samsung has at least experimented with reaching that figure, although doing so apparently required a much more controversial compromise.

Samsung apparently tried a 7,000mAh version without the S Pen

According to Kro, Samsung has also tested a Galaxy S27 Ultra prototype without the built-in S Pen. Removing the stylus and the cylo needed to store it allegedly allowed Samsung to push the battery all the way to 7,000mAh.

Such a phone would put Samsung much closer to the battery capacities we are seeing from some Chinese flagships, but sacrificing the S Pen would be a major decision. The Galaxy S22 Ultra became the first Galaxy S phone with a built-in S Pen in 2022, effectively carrying forward one of the defining features of the discontinued Galaxy Note series. It has remained a signature part of Samsung’s Ultra phones ever since.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

A 7,000mAh battery sounds tempting, but I suspect Galaxy Ultra fans would have plenty to say if the S Pen had to disappear to make room for it. For now, the 5,700mAh to 6,000mAh prototypes sound like the much more realistic direction.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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