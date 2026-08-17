Samsung could double down on foldables in 2027 with five new reported models

Five different foldable phones in one launch cycle sounds like a lot, at least to me, but that’s reportedly what Samsung has planned for 2027. A new leak lays out a lineup nearly double the size of this year’s three-phone spread.

The Korean giant apparently wants to double down on the wide-format design buyers apparently can’t get enough of. Two of them could share the wide-format, passport-shaped design that broke sales records this year.

What exactly is Samsung planning to release in 2027?

According to a new ETnews report shared by leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s 2027 foldable slate could include five models. This might include two wider format foldables: a new Galaxy Z Fold 9 (likely the direct successor to the Fold 8) and a second, entirely new wide-format foldable alongside it (either an Ultra or a specced-down version).

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The company could also launch the new Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, the direct successor to the Fold 8 Ultra with the tall and narrow cover screen. Now, contrary to earlier reports about Samsung pulling the plug on the flip-style phones, the leak talks about the Flip 9 as one of the foldbales that could arrive next year.

Finally, we could see a second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold. That’s five devices built around three distinct shapes, giving buyers a genuine choice between narrow and wide foldables instead of steering everyone toward one design.

Why is Samsung doubling down now?

The timing tracks with what’s already happening in stores.

Samsung boosted Z Fold 8 production by a million units after preorders for its three current foldables neared 5 million worldwide, with the wide Fold 8 alone pulling in the majority of that demand, reportedly as high as 70% of preorders in South Korea.

That surge also comes as Apple prepares to launch its own similarly shaped foldable iPhone in less than a month, on September 9 (the rumored launch date).