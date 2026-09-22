Samsung could make Galaxy A batteries harder to replace with an Apple-style security chip

Samsung is reportedly borrowing a page from Apple’s long-term playbook, and if you’re a DIY repair fan, you won’t like it. Korean outlet The Elec reports that upcoming Galaxy A series phones will ship with a dedicated security chip embedded in their batteries.

Apple has used a similar approach for years. The iPhone checks for a cryptographic chip inside the battery, and an unverified third-party battery can trigger warnings or disable features such as battery health. Samsung could be heading in a similar direction with its mid-range phones starting next year.

So what are the advantages of a verified battery?

Samsung is planning to add a security chip with a unique hardware “fingerprint” using Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology to its batteries, making them nearly impossible to fake. Samsung is producing the chips on its 28nm manufacturing line with partners ICTK and Analog Devices. The company also plans to equip around 50 million mid-range phones with them next year.

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Now, let’s look at both sides of this coin. The upside is quite straightforward. Verified batteries will help catch unsafe copies before they cause overheating or fires.

This way, both the repair store and the phone owner can confirm they’re paying for a genuine accessory, one that is compatible with a particular Samsung phone and ensures optimal power delivery and safety standards.

What could go wrong for everyday users?

Given that Samsung hasn’t officially announced how it wants to implement the process, the worry is mostly based on speculation about a particular approach: parts pairing or serialization.

Apple initially practiced the same thing. It tied each battery to the phone’s logic board. That made swapping original batteries between iPhones nearly impossible. With the iPhone 16 series, the company introduced an on-device Repair Assistant that allowed calibration of used genuine parts.

If Samsung goes down the harder path, it will make it harder for independent shops and DIYers to swap batteries without triggering error pop-ups or losing some battery-related features. As a result, official replacements could cost more than aftermarket options, something that often pushes buyers to replace the entire phone instead of buying a pricey battery.

That would not only result in more e-waste, but it would also shorten device lifespans. Samsung’s only comment is that it “cannot confirm the direction of technology development.” Whether that means open repair tools or an Apple-style lockdown should become clear once these phones actually ship.