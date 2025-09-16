 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S25 update to One UI 8 (and Android 16) begins

By
Split screen view in One UI 8.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung has officially launched its latest platform – One UI 8 – for the Galaxy S25 series, and a host of other devices are set to follow suit in the coming months.

What’s happened?

  • The update introduces Galaxy AI features like enhanced photo editing, greater on-device security and real-time translation
  • Early adopters report smoother interfaces and better battery optimization, though some older devices face delayed access
  • The list of phones that will get the upgrade is extensive, but Samsung has only promised upgrades to S24 devices and some A-series models ‘later in the year’.

Samsung has finally announced it’s beginning the One UI 8 rollout, which is built on top of Android 16, and comes with improved AI tools and performance tweaks.

What features are coming?

If you’re a Galaxy user, this update could significantly boost your device’s functionality and longevity, especially drawing on AI-powered features – although it’s up to you if you find all of them useful:

  • Now Bar and Now Brief – get contextual weather, news and app updates throughout the day
  • Greater integration with Gemini Live – easier access to Google’s AI smarts
  • Circle to Search with Google – some of our writers love this nifty new trick
  • New clock design to make the most of your lock-screen photos
  • Knox Matrix and KEEP – using Samsung’s proprietary Knox platform to keep AI apps from going rogue and monitoring your account for any hairy behaviour on signed-in devices
  • Optimization for larger or flexible screens (great news for Fold or Flex customers)

Why is this important?

One UI 8 finally brings Android 16 to Samsung’s flagship phones, and means users of the latest (and expensive) S25 series now have parity with Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 users.

  • The update will bring new features to older devices, meaning there will be less of a need to upgrade your handset given it’ll have the fancy new software
  • The longer Samsung takes to unleash new software, especially when users are eyeing iPhone customers getting iOS 26, the more sentiment towards the brand can diminish

OK, what’s next?

  • Samsung plans to accelerate the rollout to a range of devices in the coming weeks, with tablets and watches likely to be in line to receive the update by the end of the year
  • Future iterations of One UI may incorporate more AI advancements, with rumors pointing to an even earlier One UI 8.5 release
Keep an eye on your software update page (in ‘Settings’ on your Galaxy phone) to see when you’ll get the latest software changes.

Gareth Beavis
Gareth Beavis
Editorial Director
Gareth is former Editor in Chief of TechRadar, writing over 4,000 articles on the world of tech over two decades.
Editors’ Recommendations

One UI 8: Everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy software
The front of the Galaxy Z Fold 7

In 2025, Google shifted the release schedule of its mobile operating system and released Android 16 earlier than expected. Samsung, one of Android’s most prominent champions, also followed suit and kick-started the beta testing of its next-gen software weeks ahead of launching its latest foldable phones. 

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its clamshell sibling, One UI 8 finally made it to the public realm. Interestingly, where Google leaned heavily on the new Material 3 Expressive design language for Android 16, One UI 8 doesn’t make too many changes to how Samsung’s smartphone software looks. 

Read more
I tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera, it’s almost as good as S25 Ultra
Close up of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cameras and volume keys

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 represents a significant upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and previous generations. It's thinner and lighter with bigger displays and excellent performance. It's an incredible upgrade on many fronts, and as we found in our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, it's the best folding phone for most people, despite its shortcomings. 

One of these is the camera, although it's a complicated situation. In designing the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung aimed to create a device that offers a similar experience to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with a foldable design. On the design front, they've achieved that - it's just 0.7mm thicker, although it feels thinner due to its three grams of weight reduction. However, on the camera, it's a mixed bag. 

Read more
OnePlus Nord 5 shows Samsung how to make the perfect Galaxy S25 FE
Rwar shell of the the OnePlus Nord 5.

About three weeks ago, a rather interesting phone landed at my doorstep. It was OnePlus’ latest budget pleaser, which neither falls in the “mid-tier” segment, nor sniffs too close to the flagship summit. Yet, the value it offers at an MSRP of around $400 redefines the whole concept of the class that we often refer to as “budget flagships.” 

The Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition phones are the quintessential definition of this honor, at least for the competition-starved US market. After using the OnePlus Nord 5, I’ve come to the realization that this is what a true Fan Edition phone should look like. One that delivers where it matters, without a confoundingly high price tag slapped on the box. I believe it's a recipe for Samsung to emulate for its next Fan Edition phone.

Read more