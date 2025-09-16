Samsung Galaxy S25 update to One UI 8 (and Android 16) begins

Samsung has officially launched its latest platform – One UI 8 – for the Galaxy S25 series, and a host of other devices are set to follow suit in the coming months.

What’s happened?

The update introduces Galaxy AI features like enhanced photo editing, greater on-device security and real-time translation

Early adopters report smoother interfaces and better battery optimization, though some older devices face delayed access

The list of phones that will get the upgrade is extensive, but Samsung has only promised upgrades to S24 devices and some A-series models ‘later in the year’.

Samsung has finally announced it’s beginning the One UI 8 rollout, which is built on top of Android 16, and comes with improved AI tools and performance tweaks.

What features are coming?

If you’re a Galaxy user, this update could significantly boost your device’s functionality and longevity, especially drawing on AI-powered features – although it’s up to you if you find all of them useful:

Now Bar and Now Brief – get contextual weather, news and app updates throughout the day

Greater integration with Gemini Live – easier access to Google’s AI smarts

Circle to Search with Google – some of our writers love this nifty new trick

New clock design to make the most of your lock-screen photos

Knox Matrix and KEEP – using Samsung’s proprietary Knox platform to keep AI apps from going rogue and monitoring your account for any hairy behaviour on signed-in devices

Optimization for larger or flexible screens (great news for Fold or Flex customers)

Why is this important?

One UI 8 finally brings Android 16 to Samsung’s flagship phones, and means users of the latest (and expensive) S25 series now have parity with Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 users.

The update will bring new features to older devices, meaning there will be less of a need to upgrade your handset given it’ll have the fancy new software

The longer Samsung takes to unleash new software, especially when users are eyeing iPhone customers getting iOS 26, the more sentiment towards the brand can diminish

OK, what’s next?

Samsung plans to accelerate the rollout to a range of devices in the coming weeks, with tablets and watches likely to be in line to receive the update by the end of the year

Future iterations of One UI may incorporate more AI advancements, with rumors pointing to an even earlier One UI 8.5 release

Keep an eye on your software update page (in ‘Settings’ on your Galaxy phone) to see when you’ll get the latest software changes.