Samsung Galaxy S26 might get a confusing, iPhone-inspired name

Samsung is in full swing at prepping its next wave of flagship phones that will arrive early next year, including plans for a super-sized foldable, too. That also means leaks are coming in hot, and the latest one claims to reveal the upcoming Galaxy S26 Pro that will go head-to-head against the iPhone 17.

What’s this new “Pro” phone from Samsung?

Well, the “Pro” appears to be more of a marketing gimmick to get an upper hand over a “non-Pro” phone from arch-rival Apple. Naming aside, the folks over at AndroidHeadlines have shared purported CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro that should land at an Unpacked event next year.

The biggest change is the camera array design at the back, though the number of lenses remains unchanged. Ever since the Galaxy S23 landed, Samsung has been using the same floating lens design across its flagship phones. On the Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung is apparently going with a pill-shaped camera hump.

We’ve already seen this design make an appearance on the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s somewhat refreshing to see Samsung finally crawling out of its smartphone design crisis. Apart from that, not much has changed in the aesthetic department.

What else to expect from the Galaxy S26 Pro?

Samsung will reportedly arm its next wave of Galaxy S flagships with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 SoC. Interestingly, some rumors claim that Samsung will return to an Exynos chip, at least for some markets, mirroring the strategy it followed for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its Exynos 2500 processor.

Leakster Roland Quandt recently shared on Bluesky that the Galaxy S26 Pro will shift to a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a big upgrade compared to the 12-megapixel camera sensor on its predecessor, the Galaxy S25. We have also heard rumors of an upgraded main camera sensor that will boost light sensitivity, though the resolution remains unchanged.

The folks over at SmartPrix claim that the Galaxy S26 Pro will feature a 6.27-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, but with thinner bezels this time around. The wired charging speed will reportedly climb to 45W, and there will be native support for Qi2 charging, thanks to built-in magnets underneath the rear glass shell.