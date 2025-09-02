 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to be a performance beast

Qualcomm's rumored next-gen chipset could unlock serious power

By
The screen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What’s happened? The iPhone 17 might be days away, but the latest leak has us looking forward to next year, with rumors the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be an absolute performance beast.

  • The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to run Qualcomm’s next generation flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (previously rumored as the 8 Elite 2).
  • According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, the 8 Elite Gen5 will be available in varying frequencies.
  • They claim the first phones – from the likes of Xiaomi and OnePlus – to pack the chip will see a clock speed of 4.61GHz, but there will be a more powerful version which Samsung will debut.
  • According to the leak, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 in the Galaxy S26 Ultra with run a faster clock speed, which apparently hits a staggering score of 4 million on the Antutu benchmark test.

Why it matters: If the Galaxy S26 Ultra can hit a score close to 4 million on Antutu, it will signal a major leap forward in smartphone performance.

  • The current highest-scoring phone on the Antutu benchmark site is the Red Magic 10 Pro, with a score of 2.67 million.
  • Meanwhile the Galaxy S25 Ultra finds itself in 15th place, with a score of 2,156,040.
  • With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset reportedly hitting over 4 million, we’re looking at almost a doubling of performance for the S26 Ultra over its predecessor.
  • An increase of this magnitude should mean smoother multitasking, faster gaming, and better AI capabilities.
Recommended Videos

Okay, so what’s next? Expect more details to leak as we approach the Galaxy S26 series launch, potentially in early 2026.

If the AnTuTu rumors hold – and for now, we need to take them with a sizable pinch of salt – Samsung could dominate benchmarks, but real-world tests will tell if it translates to noticeable gains over rivals.

Qualcomm is expected to announce its next flagship Snapdragon chip towards the end of September, when we might learn more about this rumored performance uplift.

Want to stay ahead of the curve on the latest smartphone releases? Check out these articles for in-depth leaks and rumors about upcoming flagship devices:

Via SamLover

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

7 moments from Samsung history that shaped the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Thin profile and USB-C port on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best foldable for most people — especially in the US — but it costs $2,000. Despite the high price, Samsung has recorded record-breaking sales for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, a fact made even more surprising considering Samsung’s current market dominance is less than two decades old.

Millions of Samsung foldables have been sold, but I recall a time when selling a Samsung phone priced under $100 was a challenge. I worked across all the carrier stores in the UK, and at this time, Samsung had such a poor reputation that it was a struggle to sell Samsung phones before the launch of Android and the subsequent Galaxy S lineup.

Read more
Samsung’s response to an iPhone Air could be even slimmer, with a bigger battery
The Galaxy S26 Edge is being tipped for a significant battery upgrade
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

What's happened? A reliable leaker has suggested Samsung's next ultra-thin flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Edge, might pack a bigger battery than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Tipster UniverseIce posted on X "The battery information I got for the S26 Edge is 4,400mAh."

Read more
The top One UI 8 features that have eased my Samsung Galaxy experience
One UI is less about visual snazz and jazz, and more about functional goodness.
Mint Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 on a table

Samsung pulled an Apple earlier this year with the launch of its latest smartphone software. Merely weeks after Google introduced Android 16 ahead of its usual annual schedule, Samsung also dished out its next-gen One UI 8 software based on Android 16.

At the moment, the software is limited to Samsung's seventh-generation foldable phones. I have been testing it for a couple of weeks now on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a few of the changes have stood out for me. Dive in to see what Samsung has fixed and lifted this year.

Read more