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Samsung Galaxy S27 series could get more expensive, especially if you want more storage

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Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus Camera
Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus Camera Samsung

Samsung‘s Galaxy S27 lineup may cost more next year, and larger storage could make the upgrade even pricier. According to Korean tipster yeux1122 (Lanzuk), Samsung is planning to raise prices across the entire lineup, with an even steeper jump for anyone eyeing extra storage.

Why a storage upgrade for the Galaxy S27 might cost you more than usual

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Leaked CAD render of Samsung Galaxy S27 OnLeaks / Android Headlines

According to the leaker’s post on Naver, the baseline price hike sits somewhere in the range of 100,000 to over 130,000 won, roughly $74 to $96, though that figure applies to the Korean market specifically.

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What stands out more is the claim that Samsung is setting a steeper rate of increase for higher storage tiers. So the usual jump between a 256GB and 512GB model, or from 512GB to 1TB, could end up costing noticeably more than it has in past generations.

The leaker points to rising NAND flash and next-generation LPDDR6 RAM as the reason, with LPDDR6 reportedly reserved for the Pro and Ultra models only. A global squeeze on memory components has made these parts more expensive to source, and Samsung appears ready to pass at least part of that cost along.

What should you know before planning your upgrade?

samsung-galaxy-s26-series
Samsung

The Galaxy S26 already came with a price bump, with the base model climbing to $900 – a jump of $100 over the previous smaller storage option. Based on that trend, a base Galaxy S27 priced above $950 wouldn’t be shocking.

A separate leak from earlier this year put a possible Galaxy S27 Ultra price hike in Korea at about $104, tied to rising memory, storage, and processor costs.

Samsung has not finalized Galaxy S27 pricing, and the series is expected to launch sometime in early 2027. For now, storage could become a bigger part of your upgrade bill, especially at 512GB and 1TB.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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