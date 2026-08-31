Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could trade 5x zoom for a much bigger telephoto sensor

Smartphone makers are currently under pressure to keep prices in check as RAM and storage costs continue to rise, but Samsung does not appear to be playing it safe with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Leaks have already pointed to a major redesign, while Samsung is reportedly testing batteries between 5,700mAh and 6,000mAh after sticking with 5,000mAh for years. The company is also believed to be dropping the 10MP 3x telephoto camera, which has long been one of the weaker parts of the Ultra’s camera system.

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Now, a new leak gives us a better idea of what Samsung may put in its place.

Samsung could make its remaining zoom camera much better

According to tipster @phonefuturist on X, Samsung is currently evaluating a new “super telephoto” camera with 4x optical zoom and a 1/1.9-inch sensor for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. If accurate, this would be a substantial change from the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which uses a 50MP 5x telephoto camera with a considerably smaller 1/2.5-inch sensor alongside its 10MP 3x shooter.

Dropping from 5x to 4x optical zoom may initially sound like a downgrade, but the larger sensor could matter far more for actual image quality. A bigger sensor can collect more light, potentially improving detail, reducing noise, and producing cleaner telephoto shots in difficult lighting. It could also give Samsung better image data to work with when digitally extending beyond the native 4x zoom range.

Samsung may still stick with 5x

The decision may ultimately come down to cost. The same tipster claims Samsung is weighing the larger 4x sensor against its bill of materials and the real-world improvement it delivers. If the difference is not substantial enough, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could retain a 5x telephoto instead.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE | Galaxy S27 Camera Strategy



Samsung is reportedly testing a shared telephoto strategy across the S27 lineup.



The Galaxy S27 and S27+ are said to use the same 3x telephoto system as the S27 Pro, while sharing their main and ultrawide camera hardware with the Ultra.… — Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) August 31, 2026

Samsung is also reportedly testing a more unified camera strategy across the rest of the lineup. The Galaxy S27 and S27+ could use the same 3x telephoto system as the S27 Pro, while sharing their main and ultrawide hardware with the Ultra.

None of this has been confirmed by Samsung, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra is still months away from launch. If the report about five prototypes is accurate, Samsung may still be experimenting with several camera configurations, so the larger 4x telephoto should be treated as a possibility for now, not a likely final specification.