 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is an unabashedly bougie reader, but gosh, I can’t put it down

I am NOT telling you to spend $1,900 on it for reading books. And yet, here I am, surpassing my reading goals at an addictively quick pace.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 coverage
Updated less than 1 day ago

On an ordinary day, if you ask me what’s the best e-reader device out there, my answer would most probably be one of Amazon’s Kindle readers. I will most likely ask about your budget and your preferences before doling out a few recommendations. 

If you tell me that the Kindle is too restrictive, I would point you in the direction of a Boox slate, which comes in multiple sizes across a wide price bracket. In case you are inclined towards a phone-like reader device, the Boox Palma 2 or the DuRoBo Krono would be my suggested picks. And if you’re chasing something light, tiny, and open, the XTEINK X4 would be my go-to choice.

Recommended Videos

Broadly, I would never suggest that a person spend more than $200 or $300 on an e-reader. In case you are desperately chasing a stylus-based sketching experience, maybe I would tell you to buy an Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft or a slate from Onyx. What I would never do is ask you to spend $1,900 to achieve the finest e-reader experience out there. 

And yet, here I am, holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 in my hands, and absolutely loving every moment of binge reading comic books on it. In fact, ever since I got my hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, I have finished more graphic novels in two months than I would complete in a year with another e-reader in my hands. 

See at Amazon

Why on Earth does it even work?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Now, don’t get me wrong. I have tried virtually every e-reader from a known brand in all the possible sizes out there. From the giant 13-inch iPad Pro to the tiny iPad mini, a bunch of Android tablets, and, of course, plenty of e-readers from different brands, both in monochrome and color E Ink formats — I’ve tried it all. And yet, none of them have given me the joy of reading comic books and novels as much as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

It’s quite an oddity. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 was never intended to be a device for flipping through comic book pages or swiping past your Kindle library. At its heart, it’s a new breed of foldable phones that is focused squarely on providing a more comfortable-in-hand experience. 

A jack of all trades, and then some.

Heck, the display is not even perfect for reading. There is a visible crease running across the center of its 7.6-inch inner foldable display. It’s also worryingly fragile, with only a namesake IP48 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. And unlike a tablet or a cheap e-reader, a few accidental drops will ruin the innards and leave you with a generous repair bill that’s enough to buy a few Kindles. 

The display is not really the magical part of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Yes. It’s an OLED screen with vivid colors, rich contrast, and great viewing angles. You can adjust the color profile, temperature, and brightness output to get the best visual experience. The eye comfort mode is the cherry on top. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

But what truly sets the Galaxy Z Fold apart, and has me hooked on it as the preferred e-reader in my life, is the form factor. The phone’s waistline is just 4.5 mm across, and it weighs barely over 200 grams. For comparison, the Kindle Paperwhite has a smaller screen, and yet it’s noticeably thicker with a bigger footprint along both axes. 

It’s the in-hand game that’s unparalleled

When you’re holding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in your hands, it’s almost as if you are holding a thick sheet of glass. It doesn’t feel like a device in the sense that we perceive an electronic gadget with a screen slapped on top of it. And irrespective of the orientation that you’re holding it in, it just feels incredibly well-balanced in your hands.

So, whether I’m reading a comic book while holding it in portrait mode, or slipping through the pages of a research paper in landscape format, I don’t have to worry about fatigue in my hands. Of course, your pinky finger is still involved as the base support for a secure grip, but you really don’t feel the heft of it. In fact, the thin side profile and the weight help with getting a firmer grasp on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, compared to an average reader device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

And here’s the big trick: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 also moonlights as a tiny, palm-friendly reader. The XTEINK X4 Pro and its ilk are popular for a legitimate reason. Not everyone wants a slate to read books. A lot of bibliophiles out there want a more compact screen that can handle EPUBs without burdening their pockets. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 fills that niche almost perfectly. On qualitative merits, the phone’s 5.5-inch OLED cover screen is arguably the sharpest, most visually immersive, smoothest, and also the sturdiest e-reader panel out there. And, yes, the experience of reading on it is utterly enjoyable and convenient at the same time. 

Every single display woe, solved.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8’s inner and outer screens also solve the fundamental flaw of literally every e-reader out there, save for exceptions like the Daylight Computer DC-1 tablet. Scrolling past pages is buttery smooth, thanks to the 120Hz display refresh rate. You don’t run into the jarring screen refresh and slow page transition issues that plague every single e-reader panel out there.

You don’t have to make any compromise between fast-paced transitions and visual fidelity.  You don’t even have to worry about any display customizations at all, except for adjusting the brightness levels and maybe enabling the eye-comfort mode for nighttime reading. It’s a straightforward pull-out-and-start-reading experience with the best visuals that any e-reader on the planet can provide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

All of this reader goodness costs a handsome $1,800. And, yes, I would absolutely never tell you to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 8 as the preferred device for your reading indulgences. But if you have your eyes set on a foldable phone, appreciate the pocketable, passport-style form factor, and have the funds ready, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is going to provide you with a reader experience that is simply unbeatable. 

Even the mundane chores like opening Outlook and responding to emails are an utter ergonomic joy on this Samsung foldable. I have finished more books and read more graphic novels on this uber-expensive foldable phone than I have in years. And without an iota of doubt, I credit the rediscovery of my bibliophile mojo to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and its unique form factor more than my own inclination to read a book and feel smarter than my neighbor.

I have moved on and set another phone as my daily driver at the time of writing this. But the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is still lying on my table, with nearly a dozen tabs of comic books open and a Kindle title waiting in the background. I simply can’t put this sleek reader down, or stop myself from picking it up again and again.

See at Amazon
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
Topics
Google Pixel 11 review: I don’t think it’s perfect, but offers enough that you’ll love it
After a month in my pocket, the Pixel 11 has convinced me that a great phone doesn’t have to be a big one, or uber expensive.
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

See at amazon

Quick Summary

Read more
iPhone Duo has unleashed a whole new MagSafe headache
Your old power banks and wallets may not be making the jump with you.
Apple iPhone Duo Cover Image

At IFA 2026, while wandering through a sea of new gadgets, one little trend kept popping up in the charging and power-bank aisle. Several brands had suddenly embraced wider, squarer magnetic power banks. At the time, it made perfect sense. The iPhone Duo was coming, the leaks had done a pretty good job of spoiling the surprise, and accessory makers clearly weren't waiting around.

I initially thought, “Well, that's just foldables.” I've used the Galaxy Fold 8, and a squarer power bank for a squarer phone isn't exactly rocket science. Then Apple actually launched the Duo, I dug a little deeper, and realised there was a rather annoying catch.

Read more
Come on, Apple. The iPhone 18 Pro deserved better
All eyes are on the iPhone Duo, and the flagship iPhone 18 Pros seem like an afterthought
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro felt like a substantial upgrade last year. After several generations of increasingly familiar Pro iPhones, last year's phone finally looked and behaved like Apple had reconsidered the hardware rather than simply refreshed it. The aluminum unibody was new, even if titanium seemed more premium.

The giant camera plateau gave Apple more internal space, vapor-chamber cooling finally arrived, battery life improved substantially, and all three rear cameras moved to 48MP sensors. Even the front camera got the genuinely useful Center Stage treatment. A year later, the iPhone 18 Pro dropped without any of the same momentum. Rather, all eyes are on the more premium iPhone Duo.

Read more