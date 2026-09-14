 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 rumors are heating up after the iPhone Duo launch

Samsung may be getting ready for round two of the tri-fold fight, but that rumored $2,899 price is still a tough sell.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy TriFold folding, TriFold Phone
John McCann / Digital Trends

Samsung may not be ready to let the tri-fold phone disappear just yet. New reports suggest the company is considering bringing the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 to market earlier than planned, potentially in response to Apple’s newly launched iPhone Duo. The sequel was previously expected sometime in 2027, but that timeline could now be moved up.

Samsung wants a second shot at the tri-fold

According to leaker Lanzuk, Samsung is considering an earlier launch for the Galaxy Z TriFold 2, potentially alongside an accelerated version of its rumored slideable phone. The sequel is tipped to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the first model, while Samsung reportedly plans to keep the price “nearly identical.” That could mean another eye-watering $2,899 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy TriFold rear
John McCann / Digital Trends

And Samsung certainly has reason to try again. The first Galaxy Z TriFold launched in South Korea in December 2025 and reached the US in January 2026 at $2,899, only for Samsung to wind down sales roughly three months later. With its complex design and high production costs, the phone felt more like an engineering flex than something built for the masses.

Huawei and Apple are making the timing interesting

The tri-fold category hasn’t exactly disappeared, though. Huawei’s Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design has arrived with an inward-folding hinge, a 10.2-inch display, and improved durability, showing that manufacturers are still pushing the form factor. And now Apple’s iPhone Duo has entered the foldable game, giving Samsung another reason to remind everyone that it was already experimenting with phones that fold in increasingly ridiculous directions.

Executive, Person, Accessories
Huawei

The catch is simple: $2,899 is still $2,899. A thinner, tougher, and more refined TriFold 2 would certainly be more appealing, but that price keeps it firmly in luxury-tech territory. Samsung may have another shot at making the tri-fold happen, but the first model already showed how difficult it is to turn an impressive engineering showcase into a mainstream product. Unless Samsung can make that price easier to swallow, the TriFold 2 could end up folding in more ways than one.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
Topics
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. Pixel 11 Pro XL vs. Galaxy S26 Ultra: Which flagship deserves your $1,299?
Three phones, one price, three entirely different definitions of what makes a flagship worth buying in 2026.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Over the years, I've written dozens of these comparisons, but this one feels different for two very specific reasons.

First, Apple, Google, and Samsung have landed on the same $1,299 starting price for their top-tier non-folding flagships, just as the memory crisis pushes smartphone component costs higher. That makes this less a simple spec comparison and more a test of what each company thinks is worth $1,299 in 2026.

Read more
Siri AI is finally here with iOS 27, and Apple just gave its assistant a serious brain upgrade
Apple's long-promised Siri overhaul is finally rolling out with iOS 27, bringing personal context, onscreen awareness, app actions and smarter Apple Intelligence features.
Siri Ai on iPhone

After years of Siri feeling more like a very polite voice-controlled remote than a genuinely intelligent assistant, Apple is finally rolling out its biggest Siri upgrade yet. iOS 27 is now available, bringing the redesigned Siri AI to compatible iPhones alongside the next generation of Apple Intelligence, with Siri AI initially rolling out in English.

And this isn't just Siri getting better at setting timers. Apple has rebuilt the assistant around personal context, onscreen awareness, app actions and broader world knowledge, letting it understand more of what's happening on an iPhone and actually do something about it. It puts Siri much closer to the ChatGPT- and Gemini-style assistants Apple has been chasing, except this one lives inside the operating system and knows its way around Apple's apps.

Read more
iOS 27 is now rolling out with Siri AI, faster AirDrop, and Liquid Glass tweaks
After spending the summer in beta, iOS 27 is finally ready for everyday iPhone users.
ios-27-compatible-iphone-models

Apple has officially started rolling out iOS 27 to iPhone users, bringing the software out of beta more than three months after its WWDC 2026 debut. The developer beta arrived immediately after Apple announced the update in June, followed by the public beta in July. The stable release also comes just days after Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9.

The update brings Siri AI, faster app launches and AirDrop transfers, refinements to Liquid Glass, new parental controls, and a long list of smaller quality-of-life improvements. Apple says iOS 27 is available starting today alongside updates for its other major platforms.

Read more