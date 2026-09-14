Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 rumors are heating up after the iPhone Duo launch

Samsung may not be ready to let the tri-fold phone disappear just yet. New reports suggest the company is considering bringing the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 to market earlier than planned, potentially in response to Apple’s newly launched iPhone Duo. The sequel was previously expected sometime in 2027, but that timeline could now be moved up.

Samsung wants a second shot at the tri-fold

According to leaker Lanzuk, Samsung is considering an earlier launch for the Galaxy Z TriFold 2, potentially alongside an accelerated version of its rumored slideable phone. The sequel is tipped to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the first model, while Samsung reportedly plans to keep the price “nearly identical.” That could mean another eye-watering $2,899 price tag.

And Samsung certainly has reason to try again. The first Galaxy Z TriFold launched in South Korea in December 2025 and reached the US in January 2026 at $2,899, only for Samsung to wind down sales roughly three months later. With its complex design and high production costs, the phone felt more like an engineering flex than something built for the masses.

Huawei and Apple are making the timing interesting

The tri-fold category hasn’t exactly disappeared, though. Huawei’s Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design has arrived with an inward-folding hinge, a 10.2-inch display, and improved durability, showing that manufacturers are still pushing the form factor. And now Apple’s iPhone Duo has entered the foldable game, giving Samsung another reason to remind everyone that it was already experimenting with phones that fold in increasingly ridiculous directions.

The catch is simple: $2,899 is still $2,899. A thinner, tougher, and more refined TriFold 2 would certainly be more appealing, but that price keeps it firmly in luxury-tech territory. Samsung may have another shot at making the tri-fold happen, but the first model already showed how difficult it is to turn an impressive engineering showcase into a mainstream product. Unless Samsung can make that price easier to swallow, the TriFold 2 could end up folding in more ways than one.