Samsung Health now needs just 3 days of sleep data to coach you toward better sleep

Samsung is making it much easier to get started with Sleep Coaching in the Samsung Health app. With its latest update, you only need three days of sleep data from the past two weeks to begin, down from seven days in a month.

I think that’s a welcome change. Sleep Tracking only tells you how you slept, while Sleep Coaching tries to help you build better sleep habits. Lowering the requirement means you reach the more useful feature much sooner.

How does Sleep Coaching work?

When you set it up, Samsung Health asks you a few questions. It wants to know how consistent your sleep schedule is, how often you wake up during the night, how much alcohol and caffeine you have, and whether you are happy with your sleep. It pairs your answers with three days of sleep data and gives you a Sleep Animal symbol. Then it creates a coaching plan that lasts between four and eight weeks, depending on your goals.

Samsung revises the plan every week based on your daily sleep satisfaction and any changes in your lifestyle. Every day, you receive a habit checklist and sleep tips drawn from behavioral sleep science. These include staying off screens for an hour before bed, skipping caffeine late in the day, and stretching outdoors after waking up. The advice is simple, but a daily checklist makes it harder to ignore.

What changes in the sleep reports?

The reports now include a pentagon-shaped Sleep Balance graph that tracks five measures: sleep time, sleep regularity, time awake at night, sleep satisfaction, and Energy Score. Seeing them side by side makes it easier to tell which part of your sleep is falling behind.

Recommended Videos

Each morning, Samsung Health sends a message summarizing the previous night, along with a few tips. These messages tie into your weekly and final reports, letting you follow your progress through the program.

Outside of sleep, Running Coach now offers 12 training levels instead of 10, with new tiers for intermediate and advanced runners. You can import Strava Routes and share your workouts on social media. US users are getting a Scan Meal beta that pulls nutrition details from a photo of your food.

Samsung says these features will roll out through Samsung Health app updates starting in October 2026.



RELATED COVERAGE: