Samsung isn’t wasting much time bringing One UI 9 to its older flagships

Samsung just started pushing the stable One UI 9 update to the Galaxy S26 lineup, and it looks like last year’s flagships aren’t too far behind. According to a Samsung Newsroom post, the company is moving the Android 17 update fast, with the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 being next in line to receive the update on September 28.

While the Galaxy S25 FE is technically also part of Samsung’s current One UI 9 beta program, the September 28 rollout date for the stable build specifically mentions the S25 lineup along with the last-gen foldables. So it’s unclear if this is included in the release.

The beta was pretty short

To recall, Samsung only opened the One UI 9 beta access to the S25 lineup at the beginning of September, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. Since then, the company has moved quickly through additional beta builds, adding features that originally debuted on newer hardware.

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Galaxy S25 beta users, for example, have already picked up Now Nudge, Call Brief, custom Now Brief cards, and My FanCam. The Fold 7 and Flip 7 received the same set of features in their second beta build, alongside fixes for Wi-Fi drops, camera bugs, crashes, and display problems.

Stable One UI 9 is already moving

Samsung officially began expanding stable One UI 9 on September 16, starting with the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. The software originally debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 earlier this year.

With One UI 9, the company has added more personalized Galaxy AI features, new device-care tools, additional security checks, and privacy alerts. The wider update also includes My FanCam, revamped Now Brief cards, and more proactive assistance through Now Nudge.

It is worth noting that the late September release date applies to the next phase of the rollout, but availability will likely vary by country, carrier, and model. So the exact time of the update hitting your older Galaxy flagship could be different.