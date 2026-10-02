 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Smart Home
  4. News

Samsung just folded another app into SmartThings, and I’m all for the cleanup

One smart home app to rule them all now.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung SmartThings featured image.
Samsung

Samsung just quietly folded an entire app into SmartThings, its smart home and automation platform. 

Version 1.8.51.30 completely redesigns the Home and Devices tabs. It also marks the end of the standalone Samsung Sound app. Speaker and soundbar controls now live in SmartThings.

Page, Text, Person
Samsung Community

What’s actually new in the redesigned Home Tab?

The device and routine cards are more compact now. Tapping an icon flips a device on or off or triggers a routine, without digging through menus. 

Recommended Videos

I’ve used smart home apps where I had to go through three different settings screens to resize anything. So, I appreciate that these cards resize and rearrange right on the Home tab. 

There’s also a new Favorites list for your most-used devices. In addition, there’s a widget called SmartThings Now that surfaces the weather or routines Samsung thinks you’ll want. The Devices tab also got refreshed. It’s now live on iOS, Google Play, and the Galaxy Store.

Text, Person, Business Card
Samsung Community

What else changed, and why fold in Samsung Sound?

SmartThings also updated its 3D home-mapping tool. It now lets you set each room’s real dimensions and drop in downloadable models of your furniture and appliances, which could come in handy for actually finding a misbehaving plug instead of scrolling a flat list. 

The bigger move, in my opinion, is Samsung discontinuing its standalone Samsung Sound app, which was launched just months ago. To me, it sounds like Samsung is fighting with its own app bloat, and that’s a good thing. 

It’s turning SmartThings into one command center for every piece of Galaxy hardware rather than juggling separate apps, and making it a little harder to leave that ecosystem. SmartThings has been Samsung’s smart home hub for years, connecting fridges, lights, and more, and this redesign signals Samsung wants it to be the only app you open.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
AT&T finally admits the iPhone 18 Pro Max has an SOS problem, but there’s no real fix yet
The fix doesn't seem to be solving the issue.
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

iPhone 18 Pro Max owners have spent two weeks watching SOS flash across their status bar instead of actual AT&T bars. 

AT&T broke its silence today with a statement confirming the issue, though its fix so far doesn't seem to be working.

Read more
Even Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy phones aren’t escaping the price hikes
Galaxy A-series phones are getting more expensive just a day after the S26 price hikes.
Mobile, Smartphone, Samsung

It has been a rough couple of days for anyone shopping for a new Android smartphone. Samsung raised prices across its flagship Galaxy S26 lineup just a day ago, Google pushed the Pixel 10a up by $100, and now Samsung is back with another round of increases for its mid-range and budget Galaxy A-series phones.

The Galaxy A57 5G now starts at $599.99, up from $549.99. Further down the lineup, the Galaxy A37 5G has climbed to $489.99, the Galaxy A27 5G to $379.99, and the Galaxy A17 5G to $269.99. The increases range from $20 to $50 depending on the model.

Read more
YouTube cracks down on reposted Shorts and it’s bad news for clipper accounts
YouTube is giving original creators more room while turning down the reach of recycled Shorts.
Two mobile devices showing two people dancing in YouTube Shorts videos.

YouTube is coming for recycled Shorts, and creators who built channels around low-effort clips that barely offer anything new. Such clips will get less visibility in the Shorts feed because YouTube is updating its recommendation algorithm to favor original content instead. In other words, the days of building an entire channel off someone else's clip are numbered.

What exactly is YouTube changing?

Read more