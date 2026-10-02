Samsung just folded another app into SmartThings, and I’m all for the cleanup

Samsung just quietly folded an entire app into SmartThings, its smart home and automation platform.

Version 1.8.51.30 completely redesigns the Home and Devices tabs. It also marks the end of the standalone Samsung Sound app. Speaker and soundbar controls now live in SmartThings.

What’s actually new in the redesigned Home Tab?

The device and routine cards are more compact now. Tapping an icon flips a device on or off or triggers a routine, without digging through menus.

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I’ve used smart home apps where I had to go through three different settings screens to resize anything. So, I appreciate that these cards resize and rearrange right on the Home tab.

There’s also a new Favorites list for your most-used devices. In addition, there’s a widget called SmartThings Now that surfaces the weather or routines Samsung thinks you’ll want. The Devices tab also got refreshed. It’s now live on iOS, Google Play, and the Galaxy Store.

What else changed, and why fold in Samsung Sound?

SmartThings also updated its 3D home-mapping tool. It now lets you set each room’s real dimensions and drop in downloadable models of your furniture and appliances, which could come in handy for actually finding a misbehaving plug instead of scrolling a flat list.

The bigger move, in my opinion, is Samsung discontinuing its standalone Samsung Sound app, which was launched just months ago. To me, it sounds like Samsung is fighting with its own app bloat, and that’s a good thing.

It’s turning SmartThings into one command center for every piece of Galaxy hardware rather than juggling separate apps, and making it a little harder to leave that ecosystem. SmartThings has been Samsung’s smart home hub for years, connecting fridges, lights, and more, and this redesign signals Samsung wants it to be the only app you open.

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