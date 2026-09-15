 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung makes the Galaxy S26 series cheaper with Certified Re-Newed program

The refurbished units come with genuine parts, brand new battery and one year warranty.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
samsung-galaxy-s26-series
Samsung

If a brand new Galaxy S26 has felt a little out of reach, Samsung just gave you another way in. The company has added the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra to its Certified Re-Newed program, its official refurbished phone lineup. That means you can now get one of Samsung’s newest flagships for noticeably less, without giving up the newest features or a proper warranty.

How much cheaper are we actually talking?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at $1,099 through Certified Re-Newed, roughly $200 less than buying it brand new. The regular Galaxy S26 starts at $759, while the S26 Plus starts at $929.

samsung-S26-Series-certified-renewed-program
Samsung

Each device is refurbished by Samsung using genuine parts and comes fitted with a brand-new battery, which matters since battery wear is usually the biggest issue with older or refurbished phones. You can also trade in your old phone for upto $720 in credit toward one of these refurbished devices, which could push the price down even further.

Recommended Videos

You still get the same one year limited warranty as a new device, and you can add Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss protection for extras like unlimited battery repairs and free screen replacements. The only S26 model missing from this refurbished lineup right now is the Galaxy S26 FE. Please note that the S26 Plus is officially part of the program but is not yet listed for purchase on Samsung’s site.

Samsung S26 Plus
Samsung S26 Plus Moinak Pal / Digital Trends

Why is Samsung doing this now?

Timing seems to matter here. Samsung is reportedly considering raising prices on the standard Galaxy S26 lineup as soon as October, which makes this refurbished discount feel especially well timed if you have been waiting to buy. Rising component costs have also made a Galaxy S27 Ultra price hike look likely, suggesting this pricing pressure isn’t going away soon.

This isn’t new territory for Samsung either, since the Galaxy S25 series joined the same Certified Re-Newed program last year with similarly sized discounts ranging from $150 to $260 off. If you want a flagship Galaxy phone without paying full price, this refurbished route is worth a real look before prices potentially climb.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Voicemod is breaking free from the PC with this tiny gadget
Want to sound completely different the next time you jump into Fortnite or Discord? Voicemod Key Pocket puts voice effects and soundboards into a small piece of hardware that works without a PC.
Electronics, Baby, Person

Changing your character's outfit in a game takes seconds. You can swap skins, change your username, pick a different loadout, and generally make your online character look however you want. Changing how you sound, though, has traditionally been a little more complicated — especially if you're playing on a phone or console. Voicemod wants to fix that with the Voicemod Key Pocket, a tiny hardware device that brings the company's real-time voice changing and soundboards to smartphones, tablets, consoles, and social apps without needing a PC in the middle.

The idea is simple: plug the Key Pocket into your device, connect a headset, and start changing your voice while you talk to others. It works alongside the Voicemod app, where you can browse more than 200 original voices alongside thousands of community-created options.

Read more
Spotify can finally stop your kids from wrecking your Wrapped and music recommendations
Spotify just gave parents a way to keep Baby Shark out of their Wrapped, and it even cleans up the damage already done.
Spotify music player

Every parent who's handed their phone to a toddler on a road trip knows the dread that follows. You open Spotify Wrapped in December, only to find Baby Shark in your top-listened songs, with almost no memory of vibing to it. 

Spotify is finally fixing that with a toggle that keeps kids' music out not just from your yearly Wrapped list, but also from your taste profile entirely.

Read more
Samsung’s Galaxy A18 4G leak leaves almost nothing to the imagination
A chipset nobody's heard of just showed up in a retailer listing for Samsung's next budget phone.
Samsung-galaxy-a17

Samsung's budget phones don't usually get the deep-dive leak treatment, but the Galaxy A18 4G just got a nearly complete spec dump. According to NotebookCheck, a Citilink retailer listing aimed at the Armenian market has surfaced, revealing nearly every spec and a 2026 release date.

What chip is actually powering this thing?

Read more