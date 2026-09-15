Samsung makes the Galaxy S26 series cheaper with Certified Re-Newed program

If a brand new Galaxy S26 has felt a little out of reach, Samsung just gave you another way in. The company has added the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra to its Certified Re-Newed program, its official refurbished phone lineup. That means you can now get one of Samsung’s newest flagships for noticeably less, without giving up the newest features or a proper warranty.

How much cheaper are we actually talking?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at $1,099 through Certified Re-Newed, roughly $200 less than buying it brand new. The regular Galaxy S26 starts at $759, while the S26 Plus starts at $929.

Each device is refurbished by Samsung using genuine parts and comes fitted with a brand-new battery, which matters since battery wear is usually the biggest issue with older or refurbished phones. You can also trade in your old phone for upto $720 in credit toward one of these refurbished devices, which could push the price down even further.

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You still get the same one year limited warranty as a new device, and you can add Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss protection for extras like unlimited battery repairs and free screen replacements. The only S26 model missing from this refurbished lineup right now is the Galaxy S26 FE. Please note that the S26 Plus is officially part of the program but is not yet listed for purchase on Samsung’s site.

Why is Samsung doing this now?

Timing seems to matter here. Samsung is reportedly considering raising prices on the standard Galaxy S26 lineup as soon as October, which makes this refurbished discount feel especially well timed if you have been waiting to buy. Rising component costs have also made a Galaxy S27 Ultra price hike look likely, suggesting this pricing pressure isn’t going away soon.

This isn’t new territory for Samsung either, since the Galaxy S25 series joined the same Certified Re-Newed program last year with similarly sized discounts ranging from $150 to $260 off. If you want a flagship Galaxy phone without paying full price, this refurbished route is worth a real look before prices potentially climb.