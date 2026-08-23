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Samsung may be planning two Galaxy S27 Ultra sizes next year

Two Galaxy S27 Ultra sizes could give Samsung a more direct answer to Apple’s Pro iPhones

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S27 Ultra could be getting more than just a major design change next year. A new leak suggests Samsung may also be considering two different sizes for its next Ultra flagship, which could make the Galaxy S27 family much larger than we are used to.

Tipster Sonny Dickson has shared two CAD models that appear to represent differently sized Galaxy S27 Ultra devices. Ice Universe has also weighed in on the leak, although it is still unclear whether both models actually belong to the Ultra lineup or if the smaller one is the rumored Galaxy S27 Pro. If Samsung really is preparing two Ultra sizes, there is one obvious reason why it would make sense.

Yes, the relative positions of the buttons and the camera island in the two versions are different, which is puzzling. https://t.co/Qot5Qljc4Y

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) August 23, 2026

Samsung could finally have an answer for both iPhone Pro models

Apple gives buyers a choice between the iPhone 17 Pro and the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max while keeping both firmly within its premium Pro lineup. Samsung currently takes a different approach, with the Ultra standing alone as its largest and most expensive Galaxy S model.

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Two Galaxy S27 Ultra sizes could change that. A smaller Ultra would give Samsung a more direct alternative to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, while the larger version could continue competing with the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Of course, this is still speculation based on leaked CAD models. The smaller device could simply turn out to be the Galaxy S27 Pro, which has also appeared in previous rumors.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra design sketch
Ice Universe

Galaxy Unpacked could have five S27 models

If both devices are actually Ultra models, Samsung could end up with an unusually crowded flagship lineup in 2027. Assuming the company keeps the standard Galaxy S27 and S27+ while also introducing the rumored S27 Pro, two Ultra sizes would bring the total to five phones.

Samsung is already rumored to be making some substantial changes to the Ultra next year. We recently covered a leaked sketch showing a much wider camera section, while earlier reports suggested the redesign could help Samsung fit built-in Qi2 magnets for MagSafe-style accessories.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions around the two CAD models, but if both turn into retail devices, Samsung could be preparing its most expansive Galaxy S lineup yet.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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