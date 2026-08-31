 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Samsung may give the Galaxy S27 and S27+ a long-overdue zoom upgrade

The Galaxy S27 and S27+ could inherit the same 3x telephoto sensor rumored for the Galaxy S27 Pro

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus standing up
Tom Bedford / Digital Trends

Samsung may be planning to standardize the zoom camera across the Galaxy S27, S27+, and S27 Pro, while keeping the Ultra on a separate telephoto setup.

According to tipster @phonefuturist, the Galaxy S27 and S27+ are being tested with the same 3x telephoto system as the Galaxy S27 Pro. The claim lines up with an earlier ETNews report that pointed to a 12MP 3x telephoto camera for the Pro, although the latest leak does not confirm whether it is referring to that exact sensor.

Recommended Videos

If accurate, Samsung could be giving all three non-Ultra models the same zoom hardware, while reserving a more capable telephoto camera for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The regular Galaxy S27 models could finally get a better zoom camera

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ currently use a relatively small 10MP 1/3.94-inch sensor for their 3x telephoto cameras, hardware that has changed very little over the past few generations. ETNews previously reported that the Galaxy S27 Pro could move to a newer 12MP 3x telephoto camera. If the latest leak is referring to that same system, the Galaxy S27 and S27+ could finally receive an overdue zoom camera upgrade as well.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE | Galaxy S27 Camera Strategy

Samsung is reportedly testing a shared telephoto strategy across the S27 lineup.

The Galaxy S27 and S27+ are said to use the same 3x telephoto system as the S27 Pro, while sharing their main and ultrawide camera hardware with the Ultra.…

— Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) August 31, 2026

The resolution increase alone would be fairly modest, and we still do not know the sensor size, lens, or other hardware details. A larger or newer sensor, however, could improve detail and low-light performance, two areas where the tiny telephoto cameras on Samsung’s regular Galaxy S models have plenty of room to improve.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to remain in a different league. Samsung is reportedly testing a much larger 50MP 1/1.9-inch 4x telephoto sensor for the Ultra, although it may retain its existing 5x approach if the new hardware does not provide enough of an advantage to justify the added cost.

The Galaxy S27 may have more upgrades under the hood

The shared telephoto camera could be part of a broader hardware upgrade for the Galaxy S27. Previous leaks suggest Samsung is also testing a new Sony sensor for the main camera and a larger 4,900mAh battery, even though leaked renders point to a design that looks almost unchanged from the Galaxy S26.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Android Headlines and OnLeaks

There is one confusing part of @phonefuturist’s claim worth pointing out. The tipster says the S27 and S27+ could use the Pro’s 3x telephoto while “sharing their main and ultrawide camera hardware with the Ultra.” Taken literally, that would mean the regular S27 models also inherit the Ultra’s main and ultrawide cameras. Previous reports have instead suggested the S27 Pro will share those cameras with the S27 Ultra, so that is likely what the tipster intended to say.

The latest telephoto claim has not been independently verified either. Until more reliable sources back it up, it is worth taking the idea of a shared 3x camera across the S27, S27+, and S27 Pro with a grain of salt.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could trade 5x zoom for a much bigger telephoto sensor
Dropping from 5x to 4x zoom could be worth it for a much larger sensor.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Smartphone makers are currently under pressure to keep prices in check as RAM and storage costs continue to rise, but Samsung does not appear to be playing it safe with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Leaks have already pointed to a major redesign, while Samsung is reportedly testing batteries between 5,700mAh and 6,000mAh after sticking with 5,000mAh for years. The company is also believed to be dropping the 10MP 3x telephoto camera, which has long been one of the weaker parts of the Ultra's camera system.

Read more
Some Galaxy S26 Ultra owners are still facing the red tint issue after installing the recent fix
User reports suggest the patch fails to eliminate the problem for everyone, and may even be causing new display quirks for some.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.

Samsung's software fix for the Galaxy S26 Ultra's red tint issue started rolling out last week, but it isn't working for all affected owners and is reportedly causing new display quirks for some.

Some Galaxy S26 Ultra owners are still seeing red

Read more
Huawei’s new Galaxy Z TriFold rival folds twice, packs 2TB, and looks stunning in purple
Huawei’s Mate XT 2 just got prettier, tougher, and better.
Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design

Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold may have already disappeared from store shelves, but the tri-folding phone race is showing no signs of slowing down. Huawei has opened reservations in China for the Mate XT 2, ahead of its full launch on September 7. We still don’t know how much this thing will cost, but Huawei has now revealed its colors, memory configurations, and a major redesign that could make the phone more practical than its predecessors.

While making the phone tougher was a focus, the design is absolutely stunning. Huawei is offering the Mate XT 2 in Dark Black, Pure White, and Jin Purple. The black and white versions are dressed up with gold-colored frames, while the purple model is easily the showstopper. The Ultimate Design phones have always looked premium, and this phone doesn't break away from that tradition.

Read more