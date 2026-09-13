Samsung may give the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra brighter, longer-lasting OLED displays

For the past few generations, Samsung’s flagship Ultra phone has felt increasingly predictable. The only upgrade that really grabbed my attention on the Galaxy S26 Ultra earlier this year was its Privacy Display. The Galaxy S27 generation looks different, though, as Samsung appears to be putting some genuine effort into improving its flagship phones.

We have already seen a redesign in leaked renders, heard rumors of a larger battery, and read reports of changes to the zoom camera. Now, according to ETNews, Samsung plans to equip both the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra with Samsung Display’s latest M16 OLED material set. These would be the first Samsung smartphones to use M16.

So what exactly does M16 change?

M16 refers to the collection of organic materials Samsung Display uses to produce its OLED panels. The choice of materials affects the color, brightness, efficiency, and panel lifespan. Moving to M16 could give Samsung more flexibility to increase brightness or reduce how much power the display consumes.

The regular Galaxy S27 and S27+ are reportedly getting newer display materials as well. Samsung is expected to move those phones from M13 to M14, the material set introduced on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung Display already supplies M16 panels to other phone makers. The recently launched iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max and the Pixel 11 series use the material set, and the upcoming iQOO 16 is expected to get it later this month.

Samsung has more display upgrades in the works

M16, CoE (Color Filter on Encapsulation), and Privacy Display are expected to help distinguish the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra from the regular S27 and S27+. Privacy Display returning on the Ultra would hardly be surprising, but bringing it to the new Pro model could give buyers another good reason to consider it.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra may also get an upgrade to its protective layer. Samsung and Corning are reportedly developing a new Gorilla Armor coating that could heal minor surface scratches over time. None of these changes sound particularly dramatic on their own, but the growing list of upgrades is making Samsung’s next generation of flagships much more interesting.