Samsung may have just killed a highly anticipated Galaxy S27 camera upgrade

Samsung may have decided against bringing one of its old camera tricks back for the Galaxy S27 series, just as Apple prepares to adopt something similar on the iPhone 18 Pro.

According to Korean publication ETNews, Samsung has decided not to equip the Galaxy S27 series with a variable aperture camera. The company had reportedly been developing the technology with several camera module suppliers, including Samsung Electro-Mechanics and MCNEX.

Samsung has been here before

Variable aperture would hardly be new territory for Samsung. The company introduced its Dual Aperture camera on the Galaxy S9 in 2018, allowing the main camera to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on available light. Samsung later used the technology on other flagship Galaxy phones before dropping it from the S series after the Galaxy S10.

The technology physically changes the opening of the lens to control how much light reaches the camera sensor. A wider aperture can bring in more light in darker conditions, while a narrower aperture can help manage bright scenes and provide greater depth of field.

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Previous reports pointed to Samsung potentially bringing the technology back on the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s 200MP main camera. ETNews now says Samsung decided against the upgrade because adding the necessary hardware would increase manufacturing costs and make the camera thicker. The company is also said to have concluded that the practical benefits on a smartphone camera would not be significant enough.

The iPhone 18 Pro could get it instead

If the news turns out to be accurate, then it could leave Apple with an advantage this year, as the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to introduce variable aperture for their main cameras.

ETNews claims Apple’s plans were one reason Samsung considered reviving the technology in the first place. The skyrocketing memory prices are likely the reason Samsung decided to pump the brakes on this camera feature to keep its bill of materials and manufacturing costs in check.