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Samsung might swap the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s chip if Qualcomm can’t keep it cool

Qualcomm has until mid-October to chill out, or Exynos gets its comeback moment.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Nobody wants a phone that doubles as a hand warmer, and Samsung clearly agrees. As reported by Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung is unhappy with how Qualcomm’s next flagship chip handles heat, and that could shake up what powers the Galaxy S27 Ultra when it arrives early next year.

Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme 6th generation last month, and Samsung has been putting it through its final round of testing. The results haven’t been great. During long, demanding tasks, the chip kept running hotter than Samsung’s limits allow, and its performance took a hit.

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Samsung sent its findings to Qualcomm last month and gave it until mid-October to sort things out. The chip still isn’t where Samsung wants it to be, so both companies are tweaking and testing it again. “Both sides are working to resolve the overheating issue,” an industry official said.

Why should you care about a hot chip?

This chip was made with agentic AI in mind, meaning your phone can figure out what you need and get several jobs done on its own. Since Samsung is betting big on AI for its next Galaxy lineup, a chip that can’t keep its cool is a real problem.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Qualcomm

When a phone gets too warm, it slows itself down to avoid damage. You might not notice during a quick scroll, but you definitely will in the middle of a long gaming session or while leaning on AI features. With all the cameras and graphics power packed into the Ultra, Samsung has little room for error.

Could Exynos power your next Ultra?

Samsung plans to start mass production late this year, so the clock is ticking. If Qualcomm misses the mark, Samsung could use its own Exynos 2700, made on its second-generation 2nm process.

That would be a big deal. Samsung hasn’t put an Exynos chip in an Ultra since the European Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022. The Korean S21 Ultra’s Exynos 2100 also earned a bad reputation for running hot.

Qualcomm hasn’t been ruled out yet, though. If it fixes the heat issue in time, the Snapdragon stays. If not, Exynos might finally get its Ultra comeback.


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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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