Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy S26 FE may get one camera feature I absolutely loved

Over the last couple of weeks, leaks have already told us plenty about the Galaxy S26 FE. Much of the hardware sounds frustratingly familiar, while the design is unsurprisingly getting minimal changes. Now, a couple of hands-on videos have finally shown something I’m considerably more interested in.

Two apparent Galaxy S26 FE units have appeared in real-world videos, including footage shared by TikTok account @_samz02 and another clip reposted on X by Bradley, or @VerdeSelvans. Both show a purple or violet phone carrying Samsung’s newer S26-style camera island, and more importantly, Horizontal Lock appears inside the camera app.

First irl look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE! pic.twitter.com/grrlhJ68Di — Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) August 17, 2026

Horizontal Lock deserves to be here

Samsung introduced Horizontal Lock as part of the Galaxy S26 series’ upgraded Super Steady mode. It uses the phone’s motion sensors and stabilization processing to keep the horizon level even as you tilt or rotate the handset while recording. The feature lets supported devices maintain that orientation through a full 360-degree rotation.

It’s a clever feature for filming while walking, running, or following something moving quickly, and Samsung currently promotes it across the regular Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Seeing it running on what appears to be an S26 FE suggests Samsung isn’t reserving the feature for its more expensive flagships.

The humble specs are still here

@_samz02 Powerful yet affordable with the all new Samsung Galaxy S26 FE ✨📱 Premium design, smooth performance, stunning display and a camera ready to capture every moment. Built to give you that flagship feel without the flagship price. 🔥 Can Galaxy S26FE replace the Ultra? #GalaxyS26FE #samsung #SamsungMalaysia #GalaxyFE #fyp ♬ оригинальный звук – Chingizkhan

The leaked clips also show a 120Hz display, One UI 9 on Android 17, and a 4,900mAh battery. One video mentions an Exynos 2500 processor, 45W charging, and 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP rear cameras as well. Previous leaks suggest the S26 FE could reuse quite a bit from the Galaxy S25 FE. Samsung’s current S25 FE already has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,900mAh battery, 45W charging, and a 50MP + 12MP + 8MP rear camera system. The rumored Exynos 2500 would at least replace the S25 FE’s Exynos 2400.

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So software additions like the Horizontal Lock at least add to its value. The FE formula has always depended on bringing flagship experiences down to a lower price, and giving the S26 FE one of the S26 series’ better camera tools fits that philosophy rather well. With finished-looking phones already appearing in what seems to be a retail environment, Samsung might be getting ready for an imminent release.