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Samsung’s Galaxy Edge could return with the S27 series, but the leaks are telling different stories

Two leakers can't even agree on what the sequel's basic specs actually look like.

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The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Take this with a heavy dose of skepticism. Two separate leakers have posted contradictory specifications for the purported Galaxy S25 Edge successor. 

However, it’s the disagreement that reveals something interesting about what the company might be planning for prospective buyers.

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge showing the color options.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What do the new Galaxy S27 Edge leaks actually claim?

First, leaker @kro_roe (via X) claimed that the Galaxy S27 Edge could feature a 5.8-inch display, a chassis thinner than 4.5mm (probably at the thinnest point), and still sport a fairly standard 4,300mAh battery. 

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Given that the first-generation Edge was bigger and thicker, and still packed in a smaller battery, that sounded like a genuine step in the right direction. However, it’s almost too good to be true, as Samsung might have to pull off a real engineering feat to cram that battery into a phone that’s barely 5mm thick. 

Besides, the S25 Edge came with a 6.7-inch panel. Samsung mostly sticks to one flagship formula for a couple of years. Hence, changing the form factor right in the second generation doesn’t sound right to me.

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s the less exciting leak that makes more sense

Hours later, @SPYGO19726 (via X) replied with entirely different numbers: a 6.8-inch screen and 5.4mm thickness. At least on paper, these numbers are closer to the S25 Edge and fit well within the immediate-successor blueprint. 

Both the 6.8-inch screen and the 5.4mm thickness would be marginal improvements over the current specifications. To me, this claim also sounds more believable. The S25 Edge is already slimmer than most phones on the market. Instead, Samsung might be focusing more on increasing its battery capacity.

Most recently, Samsung used a silicon-carbon battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The technology lets manufacturers cram more battery capacity into the same limited space. However, since @SPYGO19726’s claim doesn’t really mention a specific battery capacity, we can only be cautiously optimistic.

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What both leaks have in common is that they’re talking about the ‘S27’ Edge. That could mean the Edge finally makes a comeback with the purported Galaxy S27 series in January or February 2027. In fact, it could even become the fifth smartphone in the lineup.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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