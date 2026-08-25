Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Ultra may be getting a makeover, starting with its enormous camera bump

Samsung’s next Ultra phone may look familiar from the front, but a newly leaked set of CAD renders suggests the company is preparing one of its more noticeable rear-end redesigns in years.

The images, published by Android Headlines and attributed to leaker OnLeaks, show what is said to be the Galaxy S27 Ultra with a new camera arrangement, a slightly revised body, and a few clues about where Samsung’s flagship could be heading in 2027.

A new camera plateau could reshape the Galaxy Ultra.

The most obvious change is around the cameras. Samsung appears to be moving away from the familiar vertically separated lens design in favor of a raised camera plateau spanning the upper portion of the phone. The layout shown in the renders contains three rear cameras, suggesting Samsung may finally remove the 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera and rely on a 50MP 5x telephoto instead.

So… Many asked me to confirm or refute the recent #GalaxyS27 Series leaks…



Well, here comes your most accurate and comprehensive look at the #GalaxyS27Ultra (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!😏



On behalf of my Friends @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/SUGOBqptUf pic.twitter.com/8y35H6lqui — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 25, 2026

Android Headlines reports that the Galaxy S27 Ultra could measure approximately 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97mm, making it slightly larger but broadly similar to its predecessor. Add the camera bump, however, and the total thickness could reach 12.53mm. The larger plateau may give Samsung additional room for camera hardware, cooling, and other internal components, though final dimensions remain unconfirmed.

Recommended Videos

The leaked specifications point toward a 6.9-inch display, a battery of around 5,700mAh, and possible use of silicon-carbon battery technology. Camera hardware could include Samsung’s ISOCELL HP6 main sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX55 ultrawide sensor. The renders also appear to confirm that the S Pen is sticking around.

Bigger changes could be happening beneath the surface

Samsung is also expected to use Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship processor, currently rumored to be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme, although the Exynos 2700 could reportedly appear in some markets. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is not expected to adopt LPDDR6 memory or UFS 5.0 storage, according to the report.

Price could become another major talking point. Android Headlines suggests Samsung may raise the Ultra’s price by another $100, potentially bringing the starting price to $1,399. The report links the expected increase to the broader memory supply crunch, though pricing remains firmly in rumor territory.

Samsung’s launch timing has also become less predictable. The report expects the Galaxy S27 series to arrive around February 2027, potentially during the week of February 22 and shortly before Mobile World Congress.

For Galaxy Ultra buyers, the most important takeaway is that Samsung may finally be willing to change more than the processor and camera sensors. A redesigned camera module, a larger battery and a simplified telephoto setup could make the Galaxy S27 Ultra feel meaningfully different, even if its overall silhouette remains unmistakably Samsung.

None of the hardware has been confirmed yet, and CAD renders cannot tell the full story. Samsung’s eventual announcement will determine whether the Galaxy S27 Ultra is merely a new camera bump – or the beginning of a more substantial redesign.