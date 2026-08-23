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Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Ultra redesign is giving me serious iPhone vibes

A new Galaxy S27 Ultra render points to a major camera redesign and built-in magnetic charging

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung has been rumored to be working on a major camera redesign for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, and we may finally have an idea of where it is headed. Prominent leaker Ice Universe has shared a sketch that appears to show the basic rear layout of Samsung’s next Ultra flagship, reportedly based on CAD measurements.

I have to admit, this is not quite what I had pictured. Previous reports pointed to Samsung moving toward a horizontal camera layout, which immediately made me think of the Galaxy S10 and its clean visor-style camera strip. Instead, the sketch suggests something much closer to the direction Apple took with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Samsung MX’s Head of Product Design, Hubert H. Lee, you’d better brace yourself. I know it’s already too late to make any changes to the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s design. Now, you may have to prepare for what could be the most intense wave of criticism in Galaxy history. pic.twitter.com/bAx8mH4r5f

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) August 23, 2026

I was hoping Samsung would look to its own past

Samsung has used individual camera rings across its flagship phones for several generations, so any major change would already make the Galaxy S27 Ultra stand out from its predecessors. However, a return to something inspired by the Galaxy S10 would have given Samsung a design that felt both fresh and unmistakably its own.

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The sketch suggests Samsung is moving away from those separate camera rings, but the larger raised camera section is quite different from the slim visor I was hoping to see. Of course, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is still months away from launch, and this is an unofficial sketch based on leaked information. The finished phone could still look different.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

At least the magnetic charging rumor is looking better

There is one part of the sketch that I am considerably happier about. A circular magnetic ring is visible underneath the camera section, adding more weight to reports that Samsung could finally bring built-in Qi2 magnets to the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

We previously reported that the rumored camera redesign could be tied to this exact upgrade. Samsung’s current camera placement reportedly makes fitting the magnetic hardware more complicated, which could explain why the company is considering such a noticeable change.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra already supports Qi2 wireless charging, but users still need a compatible magnetic case to attach MagSafe-style chargers, wallets, stands, and battery packs. Built-in magnets would remove that requirement. If Ice Universe’s sketch is representative of the finished phone, Samsung may finally deliver the magnetic charging upgrade I have been waiting for. I just wish the camera redesign surrounding it looked a little more like Samsung’s own work.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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