Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 3 finally gives iPhone users a reason to take notice

Samsung‘s SmartTag trackers have largely stayed inside its own ecosystem, which limits their appeal if you carry an iPhone. The new Galaxy SmartTag 3, which was announced today, is the first in the lineup to work with iPhones. The tracker also brings longer battery life, improved range, and smarter alerts.

What makes the Galaxy SmartTag 3 different?

The new tracker is 35% smaller and 33% lighter than its predecessor. Its replaceable battery lasts up to 550 days normally or 790 days in Power Saving Mode. Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding can provide distance and directional guidance from up to 60 meters away. UWB then offers more precise finding when you get closer.

What iPhone users get, and what they don’t

The change comes through SmartThings Find. iPhone users can check a tag’s location, share it, and use Search Nearby. Samsung gives an example of a family member borrowing a suitcase and tracking it from their own Galaxy or iOS device. The catch is that Compass View, Ring Phone, and Left Behind Alert don’t work on iOS.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 can also track your pet’s activity, sleep, and location

Samsung also added Place Notification, Location History, and Movement Detection Alert. These features can tell you when a tagged item enters or leaves an area.

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For pet owners, there’s another useful reason to buy one. SmartTag 3 can record your pet’s movement, active time, and sleep through SmartThings. Samsung’s Galaxy Find Network has more than 900 million participating Galaxy devices to help locate tags beyond your phone’s range.

The SmartTag 3 launches in South Korea on October 7 and the US in early November. It costs $29.99 individually or $99.99 for four. Other markets won’t get it until 2027, making this a surprisingly limited launch for Samsung’s newly cross-platform tracker. For mixed iPhone and Galaxy households, it’s a welcome step, though the best features still need a Galaxy device.

Apart from SmartTag 3, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, built around work, study, and everyday use. The company also introduced another model, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, which gets a thinner design and faster performance without shrinking its huge screen.

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