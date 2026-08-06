Samsung’s new 200MP ISOCELL HPC sensor rethinks how pixels capture light

Samsung’s newest mobile camera sensor tackles a problem that has followed high-resolution phone cameras for years. Fitting more megapixels onto a sensor that stays roughly the same physical size usually means shrinking each pixel, which limits how much light it can capture. The ISOCELL HPC, Samsung’s latest entry in its 200MP sensor line, introduces a redesigned pixel structure, called DeepPix, that aims to solve that problem. Samsung says the new design lets each pixel hold 60 percent more light than the previous generation, resulting in brighter highlights, richer shadow detail, and less visible grain in HDR shots.

How DeepPix changes light capture

Every pixel has a ceiling for how much light it can hold before the image turns noisy, known as full well capacity. DeepPix raises that ceiling. Building on Samsung’s existing Front Deep Trench Isolation process, the company says the new pixel structure expands both the photodiode and the shared floating diffusion inside each pixel to get there.

Two additional technologies support that light collection. A redesigned microlens layer uses high refractive-index materials to focus more light onto each photodiode, while a new anti-reflective coating cuts down on scattering before light reaches the sensor.

Consistent HDR through the zoom range

Most phone sensors apply HDR only at a handful of fixed zoom levels, so image quality can dip noticeably once you crop past that range. Samsung says the ISOCELL HPC extends single-frame HDR across five in-sensor zoom steps, from 1x to 4x, aiming to keep cropped shots closer in quality to what the primary step captures. In-sensor zoom is a growing industry focus, and Sony introduced similar zoom coverage on its own 200MP sensor last year.

Video gets an upgrade too, with 4K recording at up to 180 frames per second. That top sec only applies with partial autofocus coverage, though. Switching on full-pixel autofocus brings the cap back down to 120fps.

Samsung has not named any phones that will use the ISOCELL HPC, and no launch timeline has been confirmed. New ISOCELL sensors have historically reached flagship phones within months of being announced, so there’s a chance it may debut with the Galaxy S27 Ultra early next year.