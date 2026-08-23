Samsung thinks Exynos 2700 can beat Qualcomm’s best next-gen chip

Samsung may be preparing to make its boldest Exynos claim in years. A new report shared by industry analyst Ice Universe, citing Korean media, suggests that Samsung is highly confident its next-generation Exynos 2700 chipset can outperform Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, including its higher-end Pro variant.

The reported figures are ambitious enough to raise eyebrows. If they hold up in production hardware, the Galaxy S27 could mark a major turnaround for Samsung’s in-house processor business. For now, however, the numbers remain early estimates rather than independently verified benchmark results.

Samsung’s next Exynos could finally challenge Qualcomm

According to the report highlighted by Ice Universe, the Exynos 2700 is targeting a 19% advantage over the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in Geekbench 6.5 multi-core performance, while reportedly remaining 9.5% ahead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

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Graphics performance could be even more significant for smartphones. At peak performance, the Exynos 2700 is said to be around 5% faster than Qualcomm’s Pro chip. Under a 2.5W power limit, however, the reported advantage widens considerably, with Samsung’s chip allegedly delivering 24% better GPU performance than the standard model and 22% more than the Pro version.

BREAKING！



Korean media reports that Samsung is highly confident in its next-generation flagship chipset, the Exynos 2700, which is reportedly targeting performance beyond Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, including the higher-end Pro variant.



According to the… — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) August 23, 2026

That distinction matters because phones rarely spend long periods running at their absolute performance limits. Gaming, camera processing, and AI workloads can generate heat, forcing chips to reduce performance. A processor that performs better at lower power could potentially offer stronger sustained gaming performance while using less battery.

The report also claims an AI advantage. In Llama 3.1 8B testing, the Exynos 2700 reportedly generated responses 18% faster than the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, while prompt processing was said to be roughly 5% quicker.

The bigger prize is Samsung’s independence from Qualcomm

Efficiency may be the most important claim of all. In a test intended to simulate real-world smartphone usage, the Exynos 2700 reportedly consumed 161mA, compared with 185mA for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, representing approximately 12.7% lower power consumption.

Samsung is expected to manufacture the chip using its second-generation 2nm GAA process, known as SF2P. Strong results would therefore benefit not only Samsung’s mobile division but also Samsung Foundry, offering evidence that its latest manufacturing technology can compete at the highest level.

There is also a financial incentive. The report notes that Samsung spent approximately KRW 13.8272 trillion on mobile application processors in 2023. Expanding Exynos use in the Galaxy S27 lineup could reduce the company’s reliance on Qualcomm and lower the cost of sourcing flagship chips.

A winning Exynos chip, however, will need to do more than post impressive benchmark numbers. Samsung will eventually have to prove the reported advantages in shipping phones, where thermals, sustained gaming performance, battery life and camera processing matter far more than a laboratory score.

If Ice Universe’s reported figures are even close to accurate, the Exynos 2700 could be Samsung’s strongest flagship processor in years. The real test will come when production hardware arrives, and Qualcomm gets a chance to answer.