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Samsung’s next Ultra phone could make scratched screens a thing of the past

Samsung's next flagship might stop fighting scratches and start recovering from them.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Scratched screens are one of those small annoyances nobody really knows how to solve.

A new tipster claims Samsung and Corning could be changing that equation with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, using a display coating that doesn’t just resist scratches, but actually heals them.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

So what exactly is this self-healing coating supposed to do?

Tipster @phonefuturist (a.k.a. Schrodinger online) says both companies are working on a next-generation Gorilla Armor protective coating focused on healing micro-scratches on its surface. 

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Instead of making the glass tougher to scratch in the first place, as manufacturers have done so far, the upcoming version could let everyday wear and tear fade over time. Having reviewed Samsung’s recent flagships, that approach feels quite different, especially as the company has increasingly leaned toward harder protective coatings over the years.

If this pans out, Samsung might start marketing the S27 Ultra as a self-healing display that recovers from scratches rather than resisting them when it arrives early next year. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone in blue color.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Where does the rest of the Galaxy S27 lineup land?

A separate leak from the same source fills in the rest of the details about the Galaxy S27 series. The base flagship could start at $899, feature a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP camera trio, and feature Samsung’s M14 panel (similar to the Galaxy S26). Meanwhile, the S27 Plus mirrors that exact configuration at $1,099. 

The Pro could cost $1,299, with a camera jump to 200MP + 50MP + 12MP, and could be upgraded to the company’s new M16 panels with higher brightness and efficiency. The Ultra tops the range at $1,499 with 200MP + 50MP + 50MP sensors and a specific display model called “M16 E7.” 

Design-wise, the Pro is apparently the only phone getting a genuine overhaul, adopting a thinner, Edge-inspired look, while the Ultra reportedly borrows a similar design language with subtle tweaks from what’s circulated online so far. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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