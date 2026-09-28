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Samsung’s One UI 9 rollout is reaching more Galaxy S26 phones in the US

Galaxy S26 owners, Samsung’s huge Android 17 update is finally opening up

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Samsung S26 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S26+ Moinak Pal / Digital Trends

Samsung’s One UI 9 rollout in the US has had a bit of a rocky start. But now, Galaxy S26 Ultra owners on T-Mobile started seeing the stable Android 17 update last week, while official confirmation for other models and carriers remained surprisingly thin.

The company’s firmware pages confirmed the stable One UI 9 builds for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra on T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and US Cellular. The US firmware carries build number S94xUSQU4BZID and includes the September 5, 2026 security patch. Availability is still uneven, with no equivalent listings for AT&T or Verizon at the time of writing.

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One UI 9

Samsung finally gave us the full list

There are plenty of new things coming with One UI 9. My FanCam can automatically follow a selected person in a recorded video and reframe the footage around them. You also get Now Nudge, which can surface contextual suggestions inside notifications and elsewhere in One UI, including options to save addresses to Google Maps or enter reservation details. Interpreter also gains a conversation view that lets you scroll back through previous translations while continuing to talk.

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Samsung has put plenty of attention into privacy as well. A new indicator appears whenever an app accesses your location, while Privacy Alerts use on-device AI to flag potentially unnecessary access to personal information. Security warnings can also appear through Now Brief when One UI detects malware, apps from unknown sources, or questionable permissions.

Samsung S26 Plus
Samsung S26 Plus Moinak Pal/Digital Trends

Samsung Health gets redesigned charts, customizable cards, cardio load tracking, a Fitness Index, and new heart-health insights. Bixby can now activate when you raise the phone toward your mouth, while Samsung DeX makes moving windows between desktops easier. Samsung officially began the One UI 9 rollout on September 16 following its debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8, and Flip 8. The Galaxy S26 family is now firmly joining the party in the US, even if your carrier may still make you wait a little longer.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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